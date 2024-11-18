Pag-IBIG Fund officially launched the Pag-IBIG Acquired Assets Online Public Auction (OPA) on Nov. 15, which allows homebuyers to conveniently select from Pag-IBIG Fund’s properties for sale and submit their bids using an online platform, Pag-IBIG Fund’s top officials announced on Nov. 15.

Using any device with an internet connection, homebuyers can register for their permanent Buyer ID and explore available properties — all without needing to visit a Pag-IBIG branch. The “Add to Cart” feature also allows them to submit their bids on multiple properties with just one click.

“The OPA is Pag-IBIG Fund’s response to the government’s call to be innovative in the approach to making homeownership more accessible to Filipino workers. Through this new platform, we hope to make the process of buying Pag-IBIG Fund’s acquired assets convenient and more accessible,” said Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, who heads the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta, who led the launch, emphasized the Fund’s commitment to digitalization and capitalizing on technology for improved service offerings.

“We are in the digital age. The OPA is part of our continued commitment to harness technology, with the ultimate objective of helping the Filipino worker achieve their dream of homeownership,” Ms. Acosta said.

Those who wish to bid manually can still do so until 31 December 2024. Full implementation of the OPA will be effective Jan. 1, 2025 for First (1st) and Second (2nd) Public Auction, while OPA for negotiated sale will be rolled out within November this year.

