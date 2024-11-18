Okada Manila officially welcomed the most magical holiday season with the grand lighting of its iconic Christmas Tree, marking the official start of the holiday season.

The Forbes 5-star integrated resort has transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland for the holidays. At the heart of the celebration is a towering, 34-foot Christmas tree adorned in elegant blue and white ornaments, revolving amidst a glow of shimmering lights and delicate details that embody this year’s “Enchanting Crystal Winter” theme.

The tree lighting ceremony was led by key Okada Manila executives, setting the festive spirit in motion.

Mesmerizing Performances

To add to the fanfare, the celebration included spectacular performances. Stell of SB19 captivated the crowd with his golden voice and festive classics repertoire, while Acapellago and Manila String Machine gave their own whimsical take on well-loved holiday carols. The Okada Manila Entertainment Group (OMEG) also delighted guests with a spectacular performance of their new show called “Enchant”. Adding to the magical holiday spectacle, the ceremony introduced a new show at The Fountain, Okada Manila’s iconic dancing water display, with a new song “Let It Go.”

The Enchanting Christmas Village

Following the tree lighting, Okada Manila unveiled its “Enchanting Christmas Village.” The Crystal Pavilion was turned into a stretch of a dreamy showcase of holiday-inspired immersive booths accentuated with vibrant holiday decors and colorful lights. The Christmas Village will also have dazzling nightly light shows.

The Enchanting Christmas Village is open to the public. This holiday shopping haven is highlighted by the Noel Bazaar from Nov. 15 to 17. The bazaar is known for its vast array of unique finds—a perfect place to buy gifts for friends and loved ones. This year’s festivities are hosted by Kapuso star Sanya Lopez. After the Noel Bazaar, the Enchanting Christmas Market will be open from Nov. 19 to Jan. 5.

Another highlight of the Christmas Village is the Okada Green Heart (OGH) booth, which showcases the property’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. The booth also features local makers and sustainable businesses. The project will have its first run on Nov. 15 to Dec. 1, and will be back in the latter part of December.

For families and holiday enthusiasts, Santa Claus awaits at Okada Manila. Meet and Greet sessions with Santa will take place on select dates, giving kids a chance to share their holiday wishes in person.

Festive Offers for All

1 of 2

Okada Manila’s holiday season promises unforgettable experiences with an array of special offers designed to bring the magic of the season to life.

The Enchanting Winter Escape Package transforms family getaways into cozy holiday adventures with premium accommodations, exclusive Executive Lounge access, and complimentary experiences for each family member.

For a tropical twist, guests can enjoy the Beach Club Daycation at Cove Manila. This daycation includes a sumptuous menu, live entertainment, and a breezy holiday ambiance—perfect for a unique escape.

Kids and families can also enjoy PLAY’s Enchanting Holiday Adventures, featuring seasonal activities and wonderful surprises to create joyful memories together.

Guests can indulge in culinary delights across Okada Manila’s dining venues. From appetizing bites at The Lobby Lounge and Pastry Shop to traditional Italian holiday flavors at La Piazza, the resort’s Merry Feasts, Enchanting Flavors menu offerings are designed to satisfy every palate.

For more details on Okada Manila’s holiday experiences, visit okdmnl.ph/EnchantingCrystalWinter.

About Okada Manila

Okada Manila, a Forbes 5-star destination in the Philippines, seamlessly blends unmatched hospitality, gaming, and entertainment across 30 breathtaking hectares. Known for its unique service philosophy, Okada Manila combines the warmth of Filipino hospitality with the precision of Japanese excellence, ensuring every guest feels truly special.

Guests can marvel at The Fountain, a world-renowned water choreography masterpiece, or enjoy the expansive gaming floor—the largest in the Philippines—featuring a wide array of table games and electronic gaming machines. Exclusive clubs like Perlas, Maharlika, and the VIP Club offer elite gaming experiences for discerning guests.

For families, PLAY and Thrillscape provide exciting and engaging entertainment options designed to cater to both developmental and recreational needs. The Sole Retreat and the Forbes 5-star-rated The Retreat Spa offer sanctuaries promoting wellness and relaxation. Culinary delights await at over 40 dining venues, and a variety of shopping options ensure convenience and a premium experience at your fingertips.

Business travelers will find state-of-the-art facilities for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), offering well-appointed spaces equipped with the latest technology. Cove Manila, a world-class indoor beach club, serves as an exclusive venue for private events and daycations, providing a stunning backdrop for special occasions under a UV-protected dome. The Okada Manila Entertainment Group (OMEG) brings world-class performances to life, enriching the vibrant entertainment landscape.

Guests can stay in one of 1,001 accommodations, each designed for comfort and sophistication. Digital innovations, including the Okada Online Casino and the Okada Manila App, make it easier than ever to enjoy the offerings.

Okada Manila is the ultimate destination for leisure and entertainment. Visit www.okadamanila.com to explore.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.