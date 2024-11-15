Dusit Thani Manila officially ushered in the festive season with its much-awaited annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 7. The hotel’s grand lobby was transformed into a dazzling showcase of Paskong Pinoy charm, symbolizing the joyous spirit of a traditional Filipino Christmas.

The merry evening was hosted by the ever-talented Issa Litton, who set the tone for a memorable night filled with joy and festive cheer. Soul-stirring performances by The Angelo’s and the exceptional Aicelle Santos captivated the audience, filling the grand lobby with beloved holiday melodies and adding an extra touch of magic to the occasion.

The elegant celebration was graced by esteemed dignitaries and corporate partners, whose presence made the event even more meaningful.

The tree lighting marks the beginning of a series of exciting holiday activities at the hotel. Guests are invited to experience the warmth and hospitality of Filipino Christmas traditions from carefully curated events to holiday feasts designed to bring joy and cheer throughout the season.

Celebrate at Dusit Thani Manila and make the time to embrace the magic of the season.

To know more about Dusit Thani Manila’s festive offerings, visit https://bit.ly/3YF7GMD or call 7238-8888.

