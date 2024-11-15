CMB Film Services, Inc., a widely recognized provider of cutting-edge lighting and camera equipment in the Philippine film and television industry, has partnered with Puregold CinePanalo in granting equipment rental to the eight (8) selected film projects for the 2025 iteration of the festival.

Aimed at empowering aspiring and seasoned directors, this partnership will give grant recipients access to top-tier resources, and spur them to take their creative visions into new heights.

With over thirty years in the industry, CMB Film Services, Inc. achieved its status as a trusted name in film and television by consistently providing the tools and the expertise required to make local productions reach international stature.

The noteworthy alliance will thus allow CMB Film Services, Inc. to further pursue its goal of supporting Filipino filmmakers and enthusiasts, specifically benefitting Puregold CinePanalo’s full-length grant recipients through state-of-the-art equipment and expert technical assistance.

In carrying out this collaboration, CMB Film Services, Inc. will work closely with festival organizers and filmmakers to finalize the equipment to be rented—and the rental terms. This includes certifying that all provided equipment meets the necessary quality and safety standards, is delivered on time to the film locations, and is properly maintained.

Moreover, CMB Film Services, Inc. will offer technical support and equipment repair services throughout the rental period, ensuring a seamless production experience.

“We were thrilled with the success of last year’s Puregold CinePanalo Festival and are incredibly excited to partner with Puregold this year,” said Jaime G. Baltazar, President and Managing Director of CMB Film Services, Inc. “As part of the industry, we believe in helping Puregold attain its goals. We know that Puregold CinePanalo is making history in film, and we want to be part of that.”

Meanwhile, Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, Senior Marketing Manager of Puregold, expressed her gratitude for partnerships that drive Puregold CinePanalo Films to achieve the highest quality. “Such collaborations are crucial in sharing our vision of excellence,” Piedad asserts. “We laud CMB for their commitment to bring forward exceptional cinematic experiences.”

The second edition of Puregold CinePanalo returns with its theme “Mga Kwentong Panalo ng Buhay.” Aspiring participants and movie enjoyers are delighted to know that the festival is now offering an increased grant of P3,000,000 to eight full-length films from professional and amateur directors, and P150,000 for twenty-five promising short films by student filmmakers.

Submissions for this year’s festival concluded in July and August, and the deliberations for selected film projects are currently underway. With Puregold CinePanalo Awards Night set for March 19, 2025, Filipino filmmakers will once again be recognized and celebrated for their outstanding works.

The inaugural Puregold CinePanalo, held in March 2024, featured full-length films from celebrated directors such as Kurt Soberano, Sigrid Bernardo, and Joel Ferrer, along with student shorts from institutions like the University of the Philippines Diliman, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, and the University of Santo Tomas. The festival’s mission to uplift Filipino storytellers continues to inspire and support the next generation of filmmakers, and feature the beauty and strength of Filipino culture.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.