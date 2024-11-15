Salmon, the fintech leader driving financial inclusion in Southeast Asia, has been recognized as the Leading Fintech Group Philippines at the esteemed World Business Outlook Awards 2024. This accolade highlights Salmon’s ongoing innovation and dedication to modernizing the financial services sector in the Philippines.

The World Business Outlook Awards celebrates excellence across global industries, with Salmon honored for its groundbreaking use of technology, particularly in addressing the needs of underserved communities. This recognition underscores Salmon’s significant contributions to enhancing financial access and empowering Filipinos.

Since its inception, Salmon has focused on bridging gaps in the Philippine financial ecosystem. By utilizing AI and cutting-edge technology, Salmon has enabled faster, more inclusive credit decisions, particularly benefiting Filipinos without formal credit histories. This approach has positioned the company as a major player in the fintech space, with strong potential to scale its impact across Southeast Asia in the near future.

Salmon’s flagship product, the Salmon App, continues to redefine the customer experience by offering streamlined loan applications, financial management, and payment solutions. With a consistent 4.7-star rating, the app exemplifies Salmon’s mission to provide accessible and user-friendly financial tools.

Salmon Co-Founder Pavel Fedorov reflected on the award: “Being named Leading Fintech Group Philippines 2024 fuels our commitment to making modern financial services accessible to everyone. This recognition highlights the impact we’ve made so far and strengthens our resolve to expand our services throughout Southeast Asia.”

Salmon’s recent oversubscribed US$30-million funding round further reinforces investor confidence in its growth strategy. Raffy Montemayor, Chairman of Salmon’s Bank subsidiary, added, “This funding enables us to scale even faster and introduce more products that bridge the gap between traditional banking and fintech, empowering more Filipinos in their financial journey.”

With its focus on financial inclusion and technological innovation, Salmon is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of financial services across the region.

