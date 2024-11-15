SM, through SM Store and SM Retail, in partnership with Mastercard, and SM Foundation have launched a new initiative aimed at empowering Filipino students pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Through this collaboration, 10 exceptional students from the Ten Outstanding STEM Students (TOSS) program will receive scholarship grants, along with access to critical digital learning tools, to help them succeed in today’s tech-driven world.

From Nov. 15 to 17, 2024, Mastercard will donate P100 to SM Foundation for every eligible transaction made using a Philippine-issued Mastercard at SM Stores. The funds raised will go directly toward supporting the scholarships for these students, enabling them to pursue higher education and build careers in the technology sector.

For many of the TOSS recipients, this scholarship is a life-changing opportunity. In addition to financial support, the program also seeks to address the digital divide in the Philippines. Previous efforts have already equipped thousands of students with e-tablets and established digital learning hubs in public schools. In 2023 alone, nearly 10,000 students benefited from these resources, gaining access to modern technology that enhances their educational experience.

This initiative helps address a pressing need. According to a 2020 Department of Education survey, only 64% of Filipino students had access to smartphones, and just 55% had access to laptops — critical tools for participating in digital learning.

Through this collaboration, SM, Mastercard, and SM Foundation are taking a critical step toward helping build a more inclusive future for Filipino STEM students, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in the digital economy.

