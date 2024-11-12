SM Prime’s SM Offices Business Unit recently held the Bridges to Success Career Program in partnership with the National University (NU) on Oct. 16 and 18 at the NU Fairview and NU Baliwag campuses, respectively.

This pilot collaboration is a key initiative of SM Offices to support their tenant-partners’ growth by connecting hundreds of NU alumni and students with top-tier employers from various industries, including IT and business process management (IT/BPM), hospitality, and real estate.

“Distinct from a typical career fair, the Bridges to Success Career Program is a dedicated platform that allows NU students to seamlessly transition from academic life to their first job,” shared SM Prime Holdings Vice-President and SM Offices Head Alexis Ortiga.

Inspired by how US-based universities arrange their career programs, the fair allowed students to gain insights from industry leaders through panel discussions and engage in career workshops, while providing employers with the opportunity to network, interview, and even hire students on the spot.

The keynote address was delivered by IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines Academe Linkages & Talent Attraction Lead Zoe Diaz de Rivera. Her talk, titled “Insights on the IT/BPM Industry,” provided a comprehensive overview of the growing IT/BPM landscape, emphasizing the critical skills and competencies students need to thrive in this competitive sector.

Afni, Concentrix, Emerson, iQor, Teleperformance, and other SM Offices’ tenant-partners were present at the fair to meet potential recruits and offer internships and full-time career opportunities. Also in the event were SM Supermalls, SMDC, SM Hotels and Conventions, Tagaytay Highlands, Hamilo Coast, and Park Inn by Radisson.

The job fair offered companies a cost-effective recruitment solution, granting access to a pre-vetted talent pool of onboarding-ready candidates who can enhance productivity. Additionally, it provided increased brand recognition among students and faculty, as well as opportunities for long-term talent development by mentoring future leaders aligned with their organizational culture.

For SM Offices’ tenant-partners, the Bridges to Success program is a direct line to ensure a robust talent pipeline to support their growing businesses. “This program is a win-win for everyone involved,” Mr. Ortiga said. “NU can proudly offer a program designed to secure internships and jobs for students even before they set foot on an NU campus; while SM Offices tenant-partners now have a steady annual pool of highly capable graduates equipped to contribute immediately to their organizations.”

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.