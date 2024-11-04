BusinessWorld has partnered with WorkL, a leading employee experience platform that helps companies like yours to measure, track, and improve staff engagement.

Together with WorkL, we’re on a journey to find and celebrate the very best organizations with consistently high levels of positive employee experience in the Philippines.

About WorkL

WorkL, founded by Mark Price, former Managing Director of Waitrose and Deputy Chair of the John Lewis Partnership, is the leading global employee experience platform.

WorkL’s benchmarking data from more than 100,000 organizations demonstrates that workplaces with happy and highly engaged employees typically experience higher productivity, reduced staff turnover and sick absence, and higher profits. These workplaces also find it easier to retain employees and recruit new staff.

Hence why, WorkL’s mission is to help individuals work happier and enable organizations to boost commercial performance by prioritizing employee well-being.

With flexible surveys, advanced data insights, and predictive analytics, WorkL empowers businesses to measure, track, and enhance workplace satisfaction.

WorkL proudly powers the prestigious Best Places to Work Awards in partnership with leading publications across the globe — The Times (UK & Ireland), The Australian, Khaleej Times, and Sunday Times South Africa.

About the Best Places to Work Awards, powered by WorkL

The Best Places to Work Awards are a global initiative to put a spotlight on the companies that take employee engagement and well-being seriously.

At the heart of the Awards is the proven methodology based on six key drivers of workplace engagement:

Reward and Recognition Information Sharing Empowerment Well-Being Instilling Pride Job Satisfaction

You can find out more about the methodology in Mark’s latest book — Happy Economics.

The Awards are based on real employee feedback, so the recognition you receive is a true reflection of the positive culture you’ve built.

Awards categories:

Best Places to Work: Small Organization (10-49 Employees)

Best Places to Work: Medium Organization (50-249 Employees)

Best Places to Work: Big Organization (250-1,999 Employees)

Best Places to Work: Very Big Organization (2,000+ Employees)

Best Places to Work for Women

Best Places to Work for Disabled Employees

Best Places to Work for Ethnic Minority Employees

Best Places to Work for LGBTQA+ Employees

Best Places to Work for 16-34 Year Olds

Best Places to Work for 55+ Year Olds

Best Places to Work for Employee Well-Being

How we identify the best workplaces

To identify the best workplaces, WorkL’s employee engagement survey — developed by behavioral scientists, data analysts, and psychologists — focuses on the above-mentioned six key areas essential to workplace engagement.

These six areas form a comprehensive framework to measure how employees feel about their workplace. A highly engaged workplace will perform well across all these dimensions, and your company has already proven it excels here.

How the Awards Survey works

The survey includes 31 questions that measure employee engagement on a 0-10 scale.

Each company’s overall engagement score is calculated by combining responses and presenting them as a percentage.

To qualify for the awards, organizations must achieve a minimum 70% overall engagement score.

To achieve a high overall engagement score, a company must consistently perform well across its six-step framework, encompassing Reward and Recognition, Instilling Pride, Information Sharing, Empowerment, Well-Being and Job Satisfaction.

It’s not possible to trade off one dimension against another — in a highly engaged workplace, all six steps will be seen positively by employees, albeit to varying degrees. An organization’s overall engagement score is the sum of all question responses, divided by the maximum possible value as a percentage.

WorkL’s banding threshold is based on both independent and WorkL-commissioned research on employee engagement initiatives, and is reinforced by WorkL’s benchmarking data of more than 100,000 organizations.

For an accurate representation of employee sentiment, organizations are required to send the survey to as many current employees as possible.

The survey takes five minutes to complete and the platform is fully mobile-optimized.

Organizations are required to complete a supplementary information survey which is analyzed in conjunction with their survey score to help support their entry.

Those participating have to also reach minimum average response rates to qualify across their organization: Very big — 25%, Big — 35%; Medium — 45%; Small — 50%.

Why enter?

This is an extraordinary opportunity to:

Achieve national recognition as a top employer in the Philippines Elevate your employer brand and attract top talent Gain exclusive insights into enhancing employee engagement and workplace culture Benchmark your organization against industry leaders and outperform competitors Boost employee morale by publicly celebrating their contributions to your company’s success Receive a free subscription to BWorldX

In addition to the opportunity to be recognized as one of the best places to work in the Philippines, you will receive a comprehensive management dashboard upon completing the survey, which provides valuable insights into your organization:

Overall Engagement Score

Confidence In Management Indicator

Flight Risk Indicator

Well-Being Risk indicator

Diversity & Inclusion Indicator

Net Promoter Score

Six Steps to Workplace Engagement Scores

Your data benchmarked against global and industry scores

As mentioned above, the WorkL platform allows you to benchmark your organization against all other businesses in the country and globally.

How to enter

Select your organization size . Select if you are a small, medium, big or very big organization based on your number of employees. Set up your survey. Select when you’d like your survey to start, end and how many employees you have. Purchase your Awards package. Pay by card or generate an invoice to purchase your package and be able to send your survey out. You’re entered!

Once your survey results have been collected and the entry period closes, our panel of experts will evaluate your results and determine the final lists, based on organization size.

The process will only take no more than 10 minutes and you will need your company card or relevant details to generate an invoice.

Click here to enter now.

