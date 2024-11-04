As part of its ongoing commitment to improving community welfare, BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive, dedicated the month of October to three critical health initiatives supporting senior citizens, breast cancer survivors, and the LGBTQIA community.

By partnering with leading organizations in healthcare and social advocacy, BingoPlus Foundation helped bring life-changing support to communities in need.

Celebrating Elderly Filipino Week: Clearer Vision, Brighter Tomorrows

To honor Elderly Filipino Week, BingoPlus Foundation joined forces with the National Commission on Senior Citizens to host a medical mission for over 500 senior citizens in BASECO Compound, Tondo, Manila.

The Foundation provided vision screenings and glasses, giving “lolos” and “lolas” the gift of clearer sight and a renewed sense of independence.

The initiative also included medicines, dental checks and other services from the Department of Health (DoH), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR), the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), among others.

Pink Ribbon Month: Empowering Breast Cancer Warriors with Livelihood Opportunities

In celebration of Pink Ribbon Month, BingoPlus Foundation partnered with the Philippine Foundation for Breast Care (Kasuso Foundation) to launch a PLUS e-Center to bridge remote work opportunities for breast cancer survivors and their families.

With access to roles as online tutors and virtual assistants, “Pink Warriors” — many of whom are immunocompromised — will have sustainable ways to earn and cover medical expenses, ensuring they remain financially independent while staying safe. The grant was announced during a benefit ballet by SM Cares.

LGBT History Month: Making Healthcare Accessible for LGBTQIA+ Communities

BingoPlus Foundation also observed LGBT History Month by continuing its collaboration with Love Yourself PH, an organization devoted to providing healthcare services and fostering acceptance for the LGBTQIA community.

In solidarity, the Foundation sponsored a vaccination drive for 600 HIV-positive clients, addressing the critical healthcare needs of this community while promoting health and wellness.

As LGBT History Month celebrates the history and achievements of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community, this drive highlights the Foundation’s commitment to reducing stigma and increasing access to healthcare for vulnerable populations.

BingoPlus Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to support the healthcare needs of various communities across the Philippines.

By addressing health disparities and fostering resilience through strategic partnerships, the Foundation is making a lasting impact on the lives of those most in need.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

