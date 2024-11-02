Roderick Capalongan built a dynamic career in advertising, mastering project management, below-the-line communications, and complex campaign operations. But what started as a side hustle soon turned into his true passion—mushroom farming.

Inspired by a fellow farming enthusiast, Roderick initially ventured into mushroom production to generate extra income for his family. However, what began as a small project soon became his full-time calling.

In 2014, he left advertising behind to grow mushrooms on a 2-hectare farmland he inherited from his grandfather. Roderick named his own farm “Mushroom Man” and used recycled agricultural waste, such as rice straw, as substrate to grow oyster mushrooms.

As demand grew, so did Roderick’s desire to scale up the business. In 2016, he found a reliable partner in Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) which stepped in with an initial loan of P300,000.00, giving Roderick the boost he needed to expand his operations.

“Salamat sa LANDBANK dahil palagi silang handang sumuporta sa akin at sa projects ko. Sa tulong nila, nakapagpatayo ako ng facilities at nakapag-expand ng farm ko,” said Roderick.

Over the years, LANDBANK has extended a total of P6.25 million to support Roderick’s mushroom production, which covered the purchase of equipment and the construction of mushroom housing, and even the expansion to tilapia and catfish production.

The Mushroom Man currently delivers fresh produce daily to market outlets in Nueva Vizcaya and Manila, as well as in the provinces of Isabela, Tarlac, Pampanga, Cavite and Cagayan Valley.

Innovation meets sustainability

Roderick adopted an integrated farming business model that combines mushroom production with tilapia fish farming to minimize farm waste, reduce operational costs, and promote resource efficiency.

One of his sustainable farm methods involve recycling mushroom spent—a byproduct of his mushroom production—to cultivate duckweeds as an alternative to artificial commercial fish feeds.

This recycling practice reduced the cost of his tilapia production by half and significantly increased his profits.

“Sa panahon ngayon, tumataas na ang presyo ng farm inputs, tulad ng tilapia feeds. Kaya kailangan maging resourceful para gumanda ang kita,” said Roderick.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Roderick also expanded his product line to include processed mushroom products, which include siomai, crispy mushroom, mushroom spread, and chili paste, alongside organic fertilizers.

A trailblazer in mushroom and integrated farming

In recognition of his innovative practices and contributions to the local mushroom industry, LANDBANK conferred to Roderick the “Ulirang Magsasaka – Special Award for Integrated Farming” at the Bank’s Models of Excellence Recognition Initiative for Top Bank Clients (MERIT) Awards.

The MERIT Awards celebrated the Bank’s top development partners in the delivery of essential financial and support services in local communities nationwide.

Roderick’s farm has become the model mushroom farm in Nueva Vizcaya, attracting local and foreign visitors, including students, cooperatives and associations, to learn from his expertise about mushroom and integrated farming.

National agencies like Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), and state universities also work closely with the farm to promote sustainable farming practices and enhance agricultural education.

Looking ahead, Roderick plans to build a farm school to train aspiring agri-entrepreneurs in mushroom production and elevate Nueva Vizcaya as a hub for oyster mushroom production.

He likewise plans to train abroad to refine his skills and learn best global practices to help boost the local industry.

“We are planning to train sa ibang bansa para mag-uwi ng advanced technology at matuto ng modern practices for mushroom production. Naniniwala ako na kaya natin magkaroon ng globally competitive mushroom industry,” said Roderick.

A Journey from Campaigns to Cultivation

Roderick Capalongan’s journey from the advertising world to agriculture is a testament to his adaptability to embrace change and passion to pursue his calling. With LANDBANK as his trusted partner, he continues to thrive—proving that success grows where passion and innovation meet.

Through partnerships like these, LANDBANK is empowering farmers and Filipinos nationwide for a better future.

