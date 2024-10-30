Following three humorous and fun videos that featured unique Filipino cultural beliefs, trusted name in memorial care Forest Lake Memorial Parks has released the fourth installment of its groundbreaking series in time for Halloween, Pagpag.

In a light-hearted and quirky way, Pagpag is a Halloween video that explores the Filipino tradition of “pagpag,” in which mourners avoid going home straight from a funeral wake to “deter” the spirit of the departed from following them home.

Through this long-standing custom, Forest Lake also delivers a deeper and more significant message: while we may try to delay or avoid death, the “end of life” is very much a part of our life cycle — and one that we must ultimately embrace. In Pagpag, Forest Lake also reminds families of the importance of planning ahead — taking proactive steps for the future as preparedness is key to ensuring security for the ones we love.

“Old customs like ‘pagpag’ reflect Filipinos’ desire to shield themselves and their families from the unknown. Forest Lake, however, believes that true peace of mind comes not from avoiding the topic of death, but from accepting it as an inevitable part of life and preparing for it in meaningful ways,” said Alfred Xerez-Burgos III, CEO & President of Forest Lake Development, Inc.

The Pagpag Halloween video is the fourth video of Forest Lake’s campaign series titled ‘Di Mo Inexpect No’, which aims to present Filipino life-and-death-related customs and superstitions in unique and unexpected ways.

Previous videos in the series are Paliwanag, which reflects on the unpredictability of life; Itim na Pusa, which tackles superstitions involving bad luck; and Talon, a fun take on the belief that jumping on New Year’s Eve will make you taller.

This latest campaign stresses the importance of preparation, reminding Filipinos that accepting death is also about planning for it in different ways: arranging memorial services, securing interment rights, and considering long-term care options, which, in the long run, ease the emotional and financial burdens that come with loss.

Juan Carlos Xerez-Burgos, Director for Business Development & Digital at Forest Lake, adds, “We hope this campaign helps Filipinos face death with a lighter heart, knowing that with preparation, they can offer comfort to their loved ones. We’re here to support families in every step of the way.”

Designed to provide comprehensive support while celebrating and preserving memories for generations, Forest Lake’s Total Memorial Care Services include the following services, Libing Anywhere, which provides flexibility in interment locations; Libre Burol, a free standard funeral service for families availing of interment services; QRonicle, a digital storytelling platform that allows families to store and share stories of loved ones; and the easy-to-use Customer Portal, which enables families to purchase memorial services with just a few clicks.

For more information on Forest Lake Memorial Parks and their services, visit their social media pages: Facebook (@forestlakememorialparks), and Instagram (@forestlakememorialparks), and explore hashtags #Pagpag, #ForestLakeCares, and #TotalMemorialCare.

For over 27 years, Forest Lake has established itself as a leader in providing thoughtfully designed, family-friendly memorial parks throughout Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. These parks are more than places of remembrance; they are vibrant spaces where families gather, connect, and celebrate their loved ones’ memories.

As the foremost memorial park developer in the Philippines, with over 37 parks nationwide, Forest Lake is committed to expanding its offerings to include total memorial care services such as chapels, columbariums, and cremation. This expansion underscores the company’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of Filipino families.

Guided by its mission to create “A Better Place,” Forest Lake upholds values of innovation, creativity, teamwork, personalized service, value creation, and professionalism. The company integrates cutting-edge technology to enhance service delivery and foster a seamless, personalized experience for every client. Forest Lake’s collaborative approach ensures that each park is a testament to thoughtful design and professional excellence, offering significant value to both clients and investors through low-risk, high-yield opportunities.

Forest Lake Memorial Parks is headquartered on the third floor of Alexcy One Building, 51 President’s Avenue, 1718, Parañaque City. For more information, email info@forestlakeparks.com or visit forestlakeparks.com. Follow Forest Lake on Facebook and Instagram.

Join Forest Lake in its vision to provide spaces where the memories of loved ones are celebrated and immortalized, and where families can create new, lasting memories together. Check out the viral video on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

