The Global AI Council Philippines (Global AI PH) and the National Development Company (NDC) formally launched a strategic partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the NDC office in Makati City. This collaboration seeks to advance artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and accelerate its adoption throughout the Philippines, backed by support from prominent leaders in both the public and private sectors. The MoU signing took place during an Advisors Meeting with key stakeholders, underscoring a unified vision to establish the Philippines as a frontrunner in AI development in the region.

Flagship AI Congress to Showcase National Initiatives

The organization’s central initiative, the Global AI Congress — set for Jan. 22, 2025 — will serve as the Global AI’s flagship event, branded as “SONAI” (State of the Nation in Artificial Intelligence). Global AI Council Philippines’ Executive Director, Catz Jalandoni, emphasized that SONAI will bring together representatives from government, academia, and the private sector to foster collaboration and share best practices for AI adoption nationwide. “Through this congress, we aim not only to share information but to create a sustainable network that strengthens our national AI efforts,” Ms. Jalandoni said. In support of the event, a comprehensive report will also be shared highlighting challenges, opportunities, and sustainable strategies for AI adoption in the Philippines.

NDC Building a Foundation for Innovation

Usec. Antonilo Mauricio, NDC’s General Manager and Treasurer of Global AI Council Philippines, shared the organization’s recent achievements in the local startup ecosystem, including plans to establish the Philippine Innovation Hub by 2025. This new five-storey center, located in Marikina City, is dedicated to fostering AI and emerging technologies, providing a supportive space for startups to scale their ideas. “This facility will serve as a hub for innovation, particularly in AI, aligning with Global AI Council of the Philippines’ mission to support AI initiatives through collaborative projects,” said Mr. Mauricio.

A Unified Vision for Effective AI Policies

In support of the congress, Brian Poe Llamanzares, Chairman of the Global AI PH, called on stakeholders to work collectively to develop impactful AI policies. “We may not be the experts, but we have the network and shared vision to make a meaningful change in the Philippines,” he said, noting that diverse AI initiatives across the country provide valuable insights. Brian highlighted JLabs, the Final Pitch competition winner in which he invested, as a model of the innovative talent the council seeks to support through partnerships and mentorship.

Expanding the Network Through Strategic Partnerships

The MoU signing underscores the commitment of the Global AI PH and NDC to foster public-private partnerships that make AI innovation more accessible and inclusive. As part of these efforts, Global AI Council Philippines’ Board of Trustees will participate in a series of significant industry events, including the Singapore Fintech Festival from Nov. 6 to 8, 2024. Another key event is Philippine Tech Connect, hosted by Gorriceta Africa Cauton & Saavedra and supported by the Global AI Council PH led by Atty. Mark Gorriceta, Corporate Secretary of Global AI Council Philippines. This initiative aims to connect Filipinos in Singapore with emerging opportunities in the Philippines’ tech ecosystem.

Additionally, Donald Lim, President of Global AI PH, is spearheading the World Marketing Forum, a gathering of national marketing leaders to explore AI’s transformative role in business and marketing.

A Unified Commitment: The Global AI Council PH Advisors’ Pledge

At the meeting’s close, Global AI PH advisors made a formal pledge to champion the council’s vision, reinforcing a shared commitment to uniting public and private resources to advance AI innovation across the Philippines. This pledge highlights a dedication to building a sustainable ecosystem that empowers Filipino businesses and communities through meaningful technological advancement. With a focus on collaboration and impact, the advisors reaffirmed their mission to foster an inclusive AI landscape, poised to drive national progress and economic resilience.

The organization’s Advisory Group comprises industry leaders dedicated to guiding the strategic initiatives of Global AI PH. Members of the group include:

Michael Edward Lao, Data and AI Lead at Accenture Jerehmiel Chen, Chief Innovation Officer at National Development Company Jason Mendoza, Chief AI Officer at National Development Company Mary Jade T. Roxas-Divinagracia, Managing Partner, Deals & Corporate Finance at PwC Walter So, Managing Director at HPE Philippines Marc Kristian Gulle, Chief Executive Officer at FEdCenter Karrie Buenafe, Senior Manager for Public Affairs at Huawei Atty. Edsel Tupaz, Senior Partner, Head of Data Privacy, Cybersecurity, and AI Initiatives at Gorriceta Africa Cauton & Saavedra Lope Doromal Jr., Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft Ronaldo Ramos, President at InnovationPH Michael Calma, Country Manager at Advance.AI Rolan Marco Garcia, CEO & Managing Partner at Embiggen X Leandro Aguirre, Deputy Privacy Commissioner at National Privacy Commission Philippe Gaeng, Independent Consultant Dr. Adrienne Heinreich, Head of AI Center of Excellence at UnionBank of the Philippines Pancho Reyna, Managing Director of AI, Data, and Engineering at UBX David Hardoon, Chief Executive Officer at Aboitiz Data Innovation

These advisors bring invaluable expertise and insight, reinforcing the council’s commitment to establishing the Philippines as a leader in AI and technological innovation.

For more information on the Global AI Council Philippines and the upcoming AI Congress 2025, “State of the Nation in Artificial Intelligence” (SONAI), please visit www.globalaicouncil.ph or contact aiforgood@globalaicouncil.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.