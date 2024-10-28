FedCenter’s WAGI (Wealth Advice for Growth and Inclusion) financial literacy app that was launched to the media last July 31, 2024 is now officially live on Google Play! Now everyone can start learning more about finance, have fun while doing so and get rewarded for it! The app features relevant and practical financial content that can apply to the Filipinos’ everyday lives such as Basic Budgeting to Stock Investing and everything in between. There are even quick finance tips from successful personalities and celebrities! Each course starts with a pre-quiz to assess user familiarity and ends with a post-assessment quiz to measure knowledge retention. Lastly, users will also be able download a certification for each module.

Here’s where it gets exciting: the more you learn, the more you earn. As promised during the launch, the app incorporates a rewards system where users earn points for completing quizzes. These points can be redeemed for prizes at leading partner brands, including well-known fast food chains.

WAGI is powered by WeFund Lending Corporation, the company behind the leading fintech app JuanHand. Francisco ‘Coco’ Mauricio, President/CEO of WeFund Lending Corp, said during the launch “We are honored to be a major sponsor of WAGI. JuanHand, being the leading fintech cash lender in the Philippines is a strong advocate of financial inclusion. Financial literacy paves the way for inclusion which ultimately leads to financial empowerment. And financial empowerment is a cornerstone of national development. We do hope more organizations can join us in supporting WAGI and ensure its sustainability and success.” The app is also supported by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Credit Information Corporation (CIC), National Privacy Commission (NPC) and the National Development Corporation (NDC). Their insights underscores the importance of financial literacy for the Philippines and the role WAGI can play in advancing this mission.

Take the first step towards financial empowerment. Download WAGI Financial Literacy on Google Play Store via this link or visit www.wagi.com.ph to start learning and earning rewards!

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.