On its 45th year, Fuji-Haya Electric Corp., the Philippines’ longest pioneering manufacturer of power distribution equipment, with its strategic partner, LS Electric of Korea, is set to join the 49th IIEE Annual National Convention hosted by the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City. This convention is the biggest, most awaited gathering of power equipment manufacturers and design consultants in the electrical engineering field, showcasing the latest advancements not only in the power industry but in sustainable and renewable energy solutions as well.

Banking on both Japanese & Korean technologies, Fuji-Haya Electric has been serving the country’s power protection needs since 1979, catering to mixed use, commercial and residential developments, mining, and utility companies, ensuring safe and continuous supply of electricity from utility companies.

Fuji Haya Electric boasts of the only Type Tested Medium & Low Voltage Switchgear designs in the country. These locally designed switchgear were fully type tested abroad in internationally recognized third party laboratories, successfully hurdling the harshest conditions demanded by various IEC standards and in strict compliance with the Philippine Electrical Code.

This year, their exhibit will feature their type tested switchgear fitted with their patented arc relief device together with other superior products such as super capacitors with self-healing (SH) metalized electrodes that enable spontaneous internal isolation of faulty segments, making them safe, highly reliable and longer lasting.

To see more of Fuji-Haya’s industry innovations, visit Booths 71-76 at the 49th IIEE Annual National Convention.

