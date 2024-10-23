Following the resounding success of their first flagship store in Shangri-La Plaza, The Travel Club+ is set to bring the same elevated experience to Power Plant Mall on Oct. 27, 2024.

Celebrating over 30 years, The Travel Club+ is the latest flagship offering, made as a haven for wanderlust-filled families, pet lovers, creative travelers, and adventure seekers. Everything here is designed to add more to your travel moments.

What Awaits You at The Travel Club+

Imagine a space filled with a wide range of travel essentials for every family member — from your little ones to your beloved pets. The Travel Club+ offers an impressive selection of products, including art supplies for your creative journeys, ensuring you have everything you need for your exciting adventures.

Unwind in the cozy Viennoiserie and Lounge Area, where you can savor rich coffee flavors and indulge in delectable pastries while planning your next getaway. Discover the Custom Corner, where you can personalize your travel essentials to make them uniquely yours. The Travel Club+ also has a dedicated Customer Care Corner ready to repair your travel items, so you’re always prepared for your next journey.

As introduced at the Shangri-La branch, The Travel Club+ in Power Plant Mall also offers First Class Events, a series of exclusive gatherings that promise to enrich your travel knowledge and experience. These events will give you immersive experiences and interactive activities designed to prepare you for your upcoming trips.

Embark on this Elevated Travel Experience

Mark your calendars for October 27, 2024 as The Travel Club+ opens in R2 Level, Power Plant Mall and celebrate this milestone with them on November 15, 2024 for their special launch event.

Get ready, travelers! Add more to your travel moments at The Travel Club+ — opening soon at Power Plant Mall!

Note: The photos in this article were taken at The Travel Club+ Shangri-La Plaza. Watch out for The Travel Club+ Power Plant!

