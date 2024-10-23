In line with its commitment to improving community health and livelihood, BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive, has successfully completed a series of initiatives in General Santos, under its KalusuganPLUS and KabuhayanPLUS programs. These efforts aim to address critical public health challenges while empowering vulnerable communities with sustainable economic opportunities.

KalusuganPLUS: Sanitation facilities benefit 3,000 residents

In a series of turnover ceremonies in September 2024, BingoPlus Foundation handed over five sanitation facilities in the barangays of San Isidro, Ligaya, Tinagacan, Calumpang, and Bawing. These essential facilities are expected to benefit nearly 3,000 residents, addressing a long-standing gap in access to clean water and proper sanitation. Notably, the barangay of Bawing is home to Badjao communities, which have historically faced challenges in accessing clean water and sanitation.

This effort is in line with the Philippine Approach to Total Sanitation (PhATS), a nationwide initiative that promotes improved hygiene and sanitation practices, contributing to the achievement of local government units’ (LGU) Zero Open Defecation (ZOD) campaign. PhATS emphasizes sustainable sanitation practices to prevent waterborne diseases and improve overall public health.

This initiative is particularly critical in the SOCCSKSARGEN region, where only 73.8% of families have access to basic sanitation facilities, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority Annual Poverty Indicators Survey (March 2023). As lack of hygiene practices persist in some rural areas, this imposes a significant health risk in the region, which has also seen a return in polio cases. The newly built facilities address this gap, and BingoPlus Foundation is playing a pivotal role in safeguarding public health in one of the country’s most underserved areas.

KabuhayanPLUS: Training Center welcomes graduates

Beyond health, BingoPlus Foundation is also empowering marginalized sectors through its livelihood programs. In partnership with Barangay San Isidro, the Foundation celebrated the graduation of the first batch of trainees from its Dressmaking and Tailoring Training Center, which opened last June. The center is now serving its second batch of trainees, and applications will be open for Batch 3 through the barangay.

Part of the PLUS Centers for Livelihood network, this center collaborates with TESDA to provide NC II Certification in dressmaking, equipping participants — many of whom are solo parents and women — with valuable skills for employment or entrepreneurship. The program provides an alternative source of income and a sustainable livelihood for many in the community, fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth in the region.

Celeste Jovenir, DigiPlus Vice-President for Investor Relations and BingoPlus Foundation COO, shares, “BingoPlus Foundation’s mission goes beyond providing aid; we’re here to uplift communities facing the toughest social challenges, from health and sanitation, to livelihood, in General Santos and beyond. Through KalusuganPLUS and KabuhayanPLUS, we’re empowering individuals to rise above their circumstances and build a future full of hope and opportunity.

