Taking centerstage on Nov. 19, 2024 at the newly built Grand Ballroom of Lanson Place Mall of Asia in Philippines, the 4th Biennial Philippine Natural Gas Investment Summit features executive presentations from the industry’s thought leaders and key decision-makers to deep dive into issues impacting the Philippines’ natural gas market outlook.

THE 4TH PHILIPPINE NATURAL GAS INVESTMENT SUMMIT IS THE PERFECT LEARNING AND NETWORKING PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR:

Economists and Financial Analysts

Energy Sector Executives

Environmental Managers and Consultants

EPC and O&M Contractors

Government Departments and Agencies

Investment Bankers and Investors

Large Energy Users

Legal and Financial Advisors

Policymakers

Regulators

Renewable Energy Developers

Technical Consultants

Registration Fee:

BusinessWorld Subscriber: PhP15,000.00

Non-Subscriber: PhP20,000.00

For more information, you may visit https://pcm-asia.org/4pngis or contact Ed Gallinero at +632 8800-9201, +63 926-006-4333 or evg@pcm-asia.org.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.