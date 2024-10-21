As the one-stop shop for top watch brands in the Philippines, Watch Republic believes that timepieces reflect life and lifestyles. Their curated selection of watches embodies the #WatchRepublic vision to make timepieces affordable gateways to self-expression — offering quality watches that speak to various lifestyles and empower individuals in every moment whether working, playing, or indulging in life’s luxuries.

Watch Republic’s Life Beyond the Clock is a watch fair event from Sept. 27-29 at OneAyala Malls, setting off the alarm for upcoming Fall-Winter 2024 Collections with interactive activities, raffles, free drinks, and exclusive discounts. The event is an invitation to look beyond the ticking of the clock and to make the most of every moment, a reiteration of their brand philosophy: Work. Play. Indulge.

#LifeBeyondtheClock is in partnership with Zalora, Asia’s online fashion destination, to connect with online customers, not only beyond the clock but also beyond platforms. Panco Cafe is also bringing elevated coffee beverages to the watch fair as the event’s official coffee partner.

Featured brands include Timex, Axis, Police, Titan, Guess, and more. Watch Republic is also introducing two new brands to the roster, building on the vision of speaking to every lifestyle and expanding their lineup of high-end watches with Fastrack and Daniel Wellington.

They will be featuring their Fall-Winter collections in their distinct styles, seamlessly blending the #WorkPlayIndulge areas.

Timex is bringing their analog roots to Life Beyond the Clock’s Work area with an interactive maze wheel. They further embrace 170 years of the analog life with their tote bag customization station that lets you design a tote that captures the essence of timeless craftsmanship. On the other hand, Titan’s wishing wall focuses on collecting different stories of resilience, strength, and passion that embody the Titan spirit — rewarding the most compelling and inspiring story with a Titan Gift Surprise.

The Play area of the event features Axis’ photobooth as the perfect place to Make Time for Memories. They also send a reminder to find the simple joys in life through a word search board and a vanity booth to make time for self-love and care.

Police remain faithful to their daring and bold image with Audacity Land. Attendees can try out the upgraded features of Police’s new smartwatches while giving them a taste of the metaverse in a Virtual Reality booth experience full of fun games and prizes.

Fastrack enters the Watch Republic scene as the quirkiest fashion-forward youth brand of Titan Company Limited. They emerge as a frontrunner in delivering the best smartwatches to complement your dynamic lifestyle — your gateway to a seamless fusion of style and technology. Fastrack is creating a quirky and dynamic experience in the Play area with their Bike’d juice blender station, resonating with their offbeat thinking and trendy aesthetics.

Guess will feature a human-sized interactive mirror booth in the Indulge area, reflecting a luxurious and rewarding lifestyle for you to Indulge in. 40 years of iconic trends, timeless style, and innovative designs render Guess as a true pioneer in the world of fashion timepieces.

Watch Republic is welcoming Daniel Wellington to the roster with its refreshing minimalist approach. Standing out with clean and timeless designs, Daniel Wellington presents The Lounge as space for guests to enjoy free refreshments from Panco Cafe. The space blends relaxation and elegance, creating the right atmosphere to indulge in aromatic Australian coffee while exploring the curated display of watches.

To complete the event, Watch Republic OneAyala shop is offering a 20% discount on regular items for the duration of the event. Zalora will also be extending this offer on their platform during their 10.10 Campaign happening on October 8-16. The new Fall-Winter watch collections will also be available in-store and online. Visit Watch Republic stores nationwide to catch the featured Fall-Winter watches from Watch Republic.

About Newtrends International Corp.:

One of the Philippines’ leading companies in the distribution, retailing and marketing of international lifestyle accessories with focus on timepieces, writing instruments, and jewelries. NIC has been in the business since 1992 and has grown from a single brand distributor to a multi-category distributor and retailer with more than 30 brands in its portfolio.

About Watch Republic:

Life these days moves from work to play and Watch Republic has the perfect piece suited for one’s hectic schedule, style, and moods. As the official distributor of big watch brands like Timex, Esprit, Orient, Ingersoll, Nixon, and more, we are the go-to hub for watch aficionados and the modern urban professionals who want to work, play, and indulge.

Watch Republic offers a wide selection of watch designs from heritage and classic models to novelty and designer styles, from sports multi-function and digital watches to mechanical and analog. Here, you will find timepieces that combine the well thought designs and solid craftsmanship. Watch Republic is the place where style is everything.

Staying true to our vision to deliver stylish, quality timepieces that fit your lifestyle, we offer additional services like personalization and strap customization to turn your watch into a keepsake suited to your taste.

Find your signature timepiece today at Watch Republic.

