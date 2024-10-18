Teleperformance (TP) in the Philippines continues to showcase excellence in business innovation and commitment to support impactful social programs garnering honorable recognitions at the recent 2024 Asia CEO Awards.

A global leader in digital business services, TP was among the 2024 Asia CEO Awards Circle of Excellence honorees as a finalist in the CSR Company of the Year, iCXeed Diversity Company of the Year, and KonsultaMD Most Innovative Company of the Year categories.

“We take pride in our holistic approach to business — where corporate success goes hand-in-hand with social responsibility and environmental stewardship. These are testaments to the dedication of our 60,000-strong workforce who embody our values every day,” said Rahul Jolly, Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance in the Philippines.

TP Philippines was a finalist in the CSR Company of the Year category for its outstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility through its CSR arm, Citizen of the World (COTW), a charitable initiative that generates lasting impact on local communities. This program fosters meaningful partnerships with both nongovernment organizations and government agencies to improve the lives of the youth, disaster victims, and employees such as the Life Project 4 Youth Alliance (LP4Y), the Department of Education through Brigada Eskwela, Kythe Foundation, and Grant-A-Wish.

TP also reinforces its commitment to environmental sustainability through its Citizen of the Planet (COTP) initiative. This year, TP has increased its number of sites running on renewable energy, with nearly 50% of its energy requirements from renewable resources. It further aims to reduce its electricity consumption across all TP sites nationwide through monthly Earth Hour observances.

TP was also a finalist in the iCXeed Diversity Company of the Year category for its commitment to workplace diversity through its various initiatives such as the TP for All Program and Cloud Campus work-from-home program which increased opportunities for onboarding Persons with Disabilities, Indigenous workers, and women in leadership positions.

Lastly, TP’s strategic efforts to improve its talent management and business growth through Technology, Analytics, and Process Excellence (TAP™️) was also included among the finalists in the KonsultaMD Most Innovative Company of the Year category. This program provided industry-defining solutions in high-touch interaction analytics, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and process excellence achieving a cumulative client benefit of over US$7.5 million for a global brand.

Further cementing its reputation, TP was recently recognized as the first and only company in the Philippines to receive the Great Place to Work® (GPTW) certification for seven consecutive years, underscoring its unwavering commitment to creating a positive and inclusive workplace culture.

To learn more about Teleperformance Philippines, visit its website at www.teleperformance.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.