Founded in 2016, Ubisoft Philippines is the first AAA co-development game studio in the country, and the first of its kind to be involved in AAA game development.

From concept, creation, to game integration, their Filipino developers have creative power and firsthand decision-making over the player experience.

The studio is a proud co-developer of Ubisoft’s flagship titles and is home to over a hundred of the world’s finest talent from Art to Design, Programming, Animation, Audio, Quality Assurance and more—offering new job opportunities for aspiring game developers in the country and even attracting more foreign talent to the Philippines.

The team has co-developed some of the biggest franchises in gaming, including Assassin’s Creed (AC) Mirage, AC Valhalla, Far Cry 6, For Honor, Skull & Bones, and The Crew 2.

For Ruth Gonzalez, HR Manager, bringing meaningful player experiences through their games starts with their people. “Our commitment to wellness is not just a workplace initiative; it’s woven into the very fabric of who we are as a company.”

This 2024, they have been named the Wellness Company of the Year Grand Winner and Diversity Company of the Year Circle of Excellence Awardee at the Asia CEO Awards, the largest business awards event in the Philippines.

The Wellness Company of the Year Award is granted to the organization that designed organizational policies and achieved success in employee health and well-being.

Ubisoft also received the Circle of Excellence Award for Diversity Company of the Year, given to organizations that demonstrated proactive acceptance and respect for human differences. You can find out more about Ubisoft’s DEI practices here.

This marks the third consecutive year they have been recognized at the Asia CEO Awards. In 2022, they earned the Circle of Excellence Awardee as Top Employer of the Year, followed by Diversity Company of the Year in 2023.

Find out more by visiting philippines.ubisoft.com.

