Global technology and services leader Concentrix bagged the Grand Winner title as Company of the Year at the 2024 Asia CEO Awards this October. The Fortune 500® company that powers the world’s best brands was also in the Circle of Excellence for 3 other categories: Top Employer of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year and Technology Company of the Year.

Receiving the Company of the Year Grand Winner award on behalf of Concentrix Philippines, VP for Client Success Tonichi Parekh said, “We are not only the nation’s largest private employer — Concentrix also leads with clear visibility and unparalleled velocity in providing high value for our game-changers and clients. For the company to be hailed among the best in various categories consistently over the last 15 years, is a distinct privilege. We continue to strive to be a role-model organization and deliver excellence for the Philippines.”

Asia CEO Awards is the largest event of its kind in the region. For 15 years, it has been recognizing local and international organizations and leaders at the forefront of shaping the Philippine economic landscape and contributing to nation-building. As Company of the Year, besting eight others in the Circle of Excellence, Concentrix Philippines was recognized for achieving the highest success in the development of the country’s economy and society in the past and current year, as well as its leadership team’s exceptional contributions resulting to the maximization of stakeholder values, including financial success, governance, social commitment, pioneering achievements, and various recognition received.

According to Concentrix Philippines EVP and Chief Business Officer Amit Jagga, “Being given the highest recognition for our company’s contributions to the overall success and competitiveness of the Philippines across all industries, is a testament to our sustained commitment to lead not just in terms of careers but also in creating opportunities for the communities where we operate. Being in the Circle of Excellence for Top Employer, Most Innovative Company, and Technology Company of the Year also validates Concentrix’s continued investments in AI-driven innovations that deliver tech-led, intelligent experiences that help our clients and enable our game-changers to thrive.”

Concentrix operates in over 50 sites and 20 cities in the Philippines, employing over 100,000 Filipinos as the country’s largest private employer. This year, Concentrix was also one of only five companies declared as “Inspiring Workplaces in Asia” and achieved #1 ranking in the global list of the same.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.