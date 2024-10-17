Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC), one of the country’s leading property developers, recently took center stage at the 15th Asia CEO Awards as the Title Sponsor, highlighting its dedication to business excellence and the growth of the Philippine economy. Held on October 8, 2024, at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, the event celebrated outstanding companies and leaders driving the nation’s progress.

Honoring Exceptional Leaders and Businesses

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Lifetime Contributor Awards. The Honorable Secretary Ralph Recto of the Department of Finance, a distinguished member of the Monetary Board received the Lifetime Contributor Award for the Public Sector. With a political career that includes serving multiple terms in the Senate, where he held roles such as Senate President and Senate Minority Leader, and as a former Socioeconomic Planning Secretary of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), his work has made a lasting impact on national development.

The Lifetime Contributor Award for the Private Sector was presented to Ramon del Rosario, Jr., Chairman and CEO of PHINMA Corporation. He is also Chairman of Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) and Vice Chairman of Caritas Manila and PHINMA Foundation. His past roles as Chairman of the Makati Business Club and the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation highlight his dedication to business growth, corporate excellence, and education.

This year, 188 individuals and organizations were named Circle of Excellence awardees across various categories, representing the best and brightest of the Philippine business community, showcasing diverse leadership across sectors. The winners are as follows:

• Service Excellence Company of the Year – VXI Global Holdings BV Philippines

• Governance Organization of the Year – Polytechnic University of the Philippines

• Young Leader of the Year – Leonard G. Jabolin of Casapa Livestock Raisers Association, Inc.

• IT-BPM TechBlazer of the Year – Macario Solis Fojas of Seven Seven Global Service, Inc.

• Entrepreneur of the Year – Chino San Diego of What’s Your Flan International

• CSR Company of the Year – SM Foundation

• Wellness Company of the Year – Ubisoft Philippines

• SME Company of the Year – Angkat PH

• Diversity Company of the Year – Shopee Philippines, Inc.

• Technology Company of the Year – Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation

• Most Innovative Company of the Year – Pili AdheSeal, Inc.

• Sustainability Company of the Year – Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)

• Woman Leader of the Year – Cherrie Atilano of AGREA Agricultural System International, Inc.

• CEO of the Year – Sanjeev Kumar Gupta of IBM Solutions Delivery, Inc.

• Company of the Year – Concentrix Philippines

• Employer of the Year – Gcash

RLC brought a lighthearted moment to the evening by presenting the Leadership in Style Award to Chito Bauzon, Vice President of Marketing and Stakeholder Management at Maybank Philippines, and Michelle Cordero-Garcia, Chief Human Resources Officer at Sun Life Philippines. This award celebrated their combination of executive presence and exceptional style during the evening. As a token of appreciation, they were awarded hotel stays at the 5-star Fili Hotel in NUSTAR Resort Cebu and Holiday Inn Manila Galleria, adding a touch of luxury to their recognition.

Shared Values and Advocacy for National Growth

Robinsons Land’s support for the Asia CEO Awards reflects its advocacy for sustainable development, economic progress, and the spirit of collaboration. For Robinsons Hotels & Resorts, the event was a meaningful way to support industries vital to promoting tourism and hospitality, contributing to national growth.

Robinsons Offices found the awards to be aligned with its mission to provide work environments that empower businesses to thrive and drive the country’s economic engine. The presence of RLX Logistix and Industrials, Inc. signified the importance of seamless logistics and infrastructure in creating an efficient business environment, a key element in the nation’s economic landscape.

Robinsons Destination Estates highlighted the event’s focus on building integrated communities that support business, leisure, and lifestyle emphasizing RLC’s commitment to fostering long-term, sustainable growth for communities across the Philippines.

Robinsons Malls, through its expansive retail developments, supports businesses of all sizes by providing strategic commercial spaces that drive growth for both local and international brands. This reinforces RLC’s commitment to building environments where businesses can thrive and contribute to the country’s economic strength.

“It was an honor to recognize these exceptional individuals and organizations who are helping shape our country’s business landscape. Through partnerships like this, Robinsons Land is committed to supporting innovation, progress, and community-building in every industry.” said Chad B. Sotelo, RLC Chief Marketing Officer, during his Welcome Remarks.

RLC Chairman, President and CEO, Lance Y. Gokongwei, addressing over 1,000 guests, including industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals, shared, “Let’s support one another—whether through collaboration, mentorship, or partnerships. When we work together, we elevate not just our businesses but our country as a whole. My message to you is simple: stay focused on your mission, be open to learning, and always keep in mind the bigger purpose behind what you do. Together, we can build a better and stronger Philippines.”

The 15th Asia CEO Awards presented by Robinsons Land reaffirmed RLC’s dedication to nurturing a business ecosystem where economic growth and social development go hand in hand. The company’s diverse portfolio serves as a platform to support the country’s vision of being a hub for global enterprises, while also prioritizing shared values and societal impact.

For more information, visit www.robinsonsland.com or follow them at their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @officialrobinsonsland.

