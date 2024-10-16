There are few topics that are regarded by Filipinos with more unease and discomfort than the process of death and dying. End-of-life concerns are often glossed over in a culture that appears more engaged in rituals that celebrate life and longevity.

With this in mind, Forest Lake, a foremost name in memorial park services, proposes that one of the best ways to discuss the inevitability of death is through humor. In its latest digital advertisement called “Paliwanag,” Forest Lake deals with the concept of death with both levity and cultural relevance.

“Paliwanag” is a clever, modern take on the old catchphrase of the Pinoy pulis who’d call out recalcitrant offenders with “magpaliwanag ka sa presinto.” In the ad, a man who is apprehended by law enforcers for some infraction is told the exact same line as he’s brought to the police station. However, the man takes “magpaliwanag ka” quite literally and starts to ‘glow,’ stunning everyone present in the presinto.

The play on words is an unexpected twist, illustrating how, like death, we never really know what’s ahead of us. The video humorously addresses how death is something that may catch us off guard, but stresses on how preparing for it can ease the burden imposed on loved ones when the time comes. Similarly, when we are faced with death, many of us end up like the suspect in the video, unsure of how to explain ourselves and express how we feel. These two main messages reflect the core lesson of the video: that yes, death is inevitable, but it doesn’t need to be burdensome. With the right preparation, such as availing of the services offered by Forest Lake, the difficulties that lie ahead can be more manageable and less confusing for families left behind.

For Alfred Xerez-Burgos III, President and CEO of Forest Lake Development, Inc., the video sends a message about how we must treat the concept of death. For Mr. Xerex-Burgos, it is indeed something worth discussing, and because of its unpredictability, something worth preparing for.

“Death is something we all face, but it doesn’t have to be something we must all fear,” said Mr. Xerez-Burgos. “At Forest Lake, we help families prepare so they can focus on what really matters — celebrating life and preserving memories. With wit and humor, we hope to remind Filipinos that confronting the issue of death isn’t an encumbrance; it’s an act of care for our loved ones. Thus, our ‘Paliwanag‘ video strives to shine a light on how important preparation is.”

Forest Lake also hopes that the conversations generated by the ad will spur Filipinos to start taking memorial services seriously no matter how early. To those who relish their peace of mind, Forest Lake offers a multitude of services that will help make end-of-life planning less stressful and ensure their dearly departed’s transition to a life beyond. Among these are Forest Lake’s ‘Libing Anywhere’ option, which offers the flexibility to use memorial lots in any Forest Lake park across the nation, and ‘Libre Burol,’ which provides free funeral services with internment.

With its innovative, personalized, and customer-centric approach, Forest Lake seeks to continue making memorial care more convenient and stress-free for its clients, who will never be caught off guard when the moment comes.

For more information, interested customers may view Forest Lake’s official Facebook page at fb.com/forestlakememorialparks, and Instagram @forestlakememorialparks. Check out the viral video on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

