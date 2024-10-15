The complete lineup for the upcoming 2025 Puregold CinePanalo has now been finalized, with the announcement of the 25 student films to be showcased at the festival under the short film category. The promising young filmmakers will each receive a P150,000 production grant.

Finalists were selected from the hundreds of initial applicants to the contest. While the finalists come from various schools nationwide, two dominate the current lineup. Polytechnic University of the Philippines holds the record, with six students selected for the festival. The University of the Philippines Diliman followed close behind, with five representatives making it into the festival, and an additional two from UP Visayas were also selected.

The complete list of selected student finalists includes:

Abrigonda, Adelbert — Polytechnic University of the Philippines

Balance, Jr., Allan M. — Polytechnic University of the Philippines

Cruz, Angel Allizon — University of Santo Tomas

Dala, Carlos — University of the Philippines Diliman

Dolim, Roniño — University of Eastern Philippines

Flores, Kenneth — Far Eastern University

Fresnido, Austine Rae R. — FAITH Colleges

Gamale, Clyde Cuizon — University of the Philippines Diliman

Herrera, Bjorn M. — Central Philippine University

Javier, Maria Eleanor P. — University of the Philippines Visayas

Malaya, Mae — University of the Philippines Diliman

Malit, Ira Corinne Esquerra — University of Caloocan City

Mendoza, Naiah Nicole — Polytechnic University of the Philippines

Molacruz, Vhan Marco B. — Colegio de San Juan Letran

Morales, Jadrien — University of the Philippines Diliman

Narciso, Regene — Dalubhasaan ng Lunsod ng San Pablo

Pardo, Alexie Nicole — Polytechnic University of the Philippines

Rebaño, Kieth Earl B. — University of the Philippines Visayas

Rimorin, John Lester — University of the Philippines Diliman

Sales, Jose Andy — University of San Carlos

Sanchez, Mark Joseph — Polytechnic University of the Philippines

Soriano, Aubrey — Polytechnic University of the Philippines

Tan, Jasper — Far Eastern University

Tejero, Johannes — University of San Carlos

Verdejo, Sean Rafael A. — National University Laguna

“Puregold CinePanalo aims to champion the future visionaries of Philippine cinema,” said Puregold President Vincent Co. “We are here to provide a platform and support for these talented young artists, and we look forward to sharing their panalo stories with the public.”

On top of the twenty-five finalists, Puregold also released a list of five honorable mentions. If any selected finalists cannot proceed with the competition, their place in the festival will be granted to one of the honorable mentions instead.

The five honorable mentions include:

Arroyo, Victoriano L. — University of the Philippines Visayas

Baulo, Jamal M. — Mindanao State University

Delos Reyes, Donnie C. — University of the Philippines Visayas

Llera, Vannece — Polytechnic University of the Philippines

Serad, Abdul Hakhem R. — Mindanao State University

“The student short film category was highly competitive this year,” said Puregold Senior Marketing Manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad. “With so many exceptional entries from across the country, we’re proud to highlight our honorable mentions. We’re confident these student filmmakers will be ready to step up and shine at the festival should the opportunity arise.”

Ms. Hayagan-Piedad also acts as one of the festival directors for the Puregold CinePanalo. She also was part of the Selection Committee that put together the festival lineup. Joining her on the Selection Committee were fellow festival director Chris Cahilig, award-winning director Kurt Soberano, screenplay writer Jinkee Laurel, and representatives of Republic Creative Creations, Inc. Sonny Bautista and Lyle Gonzales.

The 25 student shorts will be screened alongside eight feature films at the festival proper at Gateway Cinemas from March 14 to 25, 2025.

