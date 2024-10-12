DigiPlus Interactive, through its social development arm, BingoPlus Foundation, recently launched Project Clean, an initiative aimed at improving water safety for 15,000 residents in Dumanjug, Cebu. This critical project addresses the severe public health challenges posed by inadequate access to clean water, providing essential support to the local community.

Diarrhea remains the third leading cause of death among Filipino children, primarily due to contaminated water. In response, the BingoPlus Foundation donated 138 advanced water filters, 11 rainwater catchment tanks, and provided extensive water sanitation training through its sustained collaboration with Waves4Water. These efforts will directly benefit residents across 11 barangays, ensuring access to cleaner, safer water and significantly reducing the risk of water-borne diseases.

As part of its KalusuganPLUS Program, under the Accessible Healthcare advocacy pillar, Project Clean tackles the pressing issue of sustainable access to clean water in Cebu. With the National Water Resource Board citing Cebu as one of the most water-stressed areas, the provision of MVP filters—capable of purifying up to 3 million liters of water without electricity and designed for long-term use—represents a vital step toward sustainable water solutions.

Angela Camins-Wieneke, Executive Director of the BingoPlus Foundation, emphasized, “Project Clean exemplifies our dedication to transforming lives through sustainable and impactful healthcare solutions. By equipping communities with the tools and knowledge they need, we aim to safeguard their health and improve their quality of life.”

Pilar Fernandez, Nurse and Sanitation Inspector at the Dumanjug Rural Health Unit, highlighted the local impact: “We frequently see cases of children suffering from diarrhea and amoebiasis due to unsafe water. The water in our rivers may look clear but is often contaminated. Project Clean will greatly enhance the safety of our water sources, protecting our community’s health.”

Project Clean is part of a larger P15 million donation from BingoPlus during the Cebu Carnival, which also includes substantial aid in the wake of Typhoon Carina, apart from various projects dedicated in Cebu.

Dr. Reynilee Christine Cabilin, Department Head of the Municipal Health Office of Dumanjug, expressed gratitude, stating, “We are deeply grateful for BingoPlus Foundation’s generous support. This timely aid will make a significant difference, particularly for those in remote areas, and help us recover from the impacts of Typhoon Carina.”

The BingoPlus Foundation is committed to making a lasting impact through innovative and responsible corporate social responsibility initiatives. With a focus on accessible healthcare and community support, the Foundation has increased its outreach budget to over P100 million, underscoring its dedication to social welfare and sustainable development.

