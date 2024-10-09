Gogolook Philippines Country Head and Women in Security Alliance Philippines (WiSAP) Founder and President Mel Migriño was recognized as one of the Circle of Excellence Awardees for the Woman of the Year in the 2024 Asia CEO Awards.

Known for her groundbreaking work in cybersecurity and her unwavering commitment to empowering women in technology, Ms. Migriño expressed deep gratitude for receiving this recognition alongside other influential and powerful female business leaders.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of countless individuals who have supported my journey,” Ms. Migriño stated. “From my mentors and colleagues to the businesses and organizations I’ve had the privilege of serving, I am truly humbled with this honor.”

Ms. Migriño is currently the Country Head of Gogolook in the Philippines where they introduced Whoscall, the anti-scam application in the country.

“From empowering both women and men to make them better digital risk leaders, from delivering quality work to businesses thru the years, from rolling out initiatives to make this society inclusive to support government programs for digital safety, from rallying the fight against scams and fraud to helping the less privileged in the society, to assimilate in the business arena while keeping me grounded with technology and cybersecurity,” Ms. Migriño said.

Ms. Migriño’s impact extends far beyond her professional achievements. As a passionate advocate for women in cybersecurity, she has played a pivotal role in creating a more inclusive and equitable environment for female professionals in the field. Through WiSAP, she has empowered countless women to pursue careers in security and technology. She has also pivoted from being a cybersecurity leader to a business leader looking at the different aspects of the business and focusing on growing the markets thru strategic partnerships and programs to provide digital safety protection for all that is easy to use and free.

In addition to her leadership in WiSAP, Ms. Migriño serves as an Executive Committee member of the ASEAN CIO Association for Women in Technology Chapter and as the Chairperson of the Board and President of the Philippines Chief Information Officer Association (PCIOA). Her dedication to fostering inclusivity in the technology industry is evident in her role as a chapter leader for Women and Youth in Technology in the Philippines.

Ms. Migriño’s accolades are a testament to her exceptional contributions to cybersecurity and technology. The Cybersecurity Awards in London have recognized her as the Cyber Woman of the Year and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of the Year, as well as the Transformative Chief Information Officer (CIO) by ETCIO South East Asia (SEA) among others.

Beyond her technical expertise, Ms. Migriño is a visionary leader who inspires others to strive for excellence. Her unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on the world has earned her a reputation as a global influencer in cybersecurity and technology.

