Following her launch of the Unconventional Bride Collection last June 2024, Sofia has kept herself focused on her clients and their preparations for their own big day.

When asked how the key event affected her creative process and her design philosophy, Sofia notes that they have remained the same. She adds, “I always keep in mind to draw my inspirations from the story of my clients to Sofia make it personal… No matter how simple or grand the silhouettes are, there is always a purposeful intention to every stitch and detail.”

To her, attention to detail is important in telling her story. “I tell my story through the details I put in. May it be from the pattern of the beads, or the design of the fabric.” This self-expression shown through her art form is clear. Each and every creation that Sofia has brought to life is abundant with stories — both big and small.

With the recurring theme of the unconventional bride, Sofia looks forward to the promising changes and fresh looks on bridal gowns— a symbol of love and the start of a new shared journey. “I am most excited about the whimsical and bold approach of brides-to-be… I honestly think it is a challenge for us designers but I am here to have fun in the process.”

New trends on bridal gowns and reconciling them with traditional designs has always been Sofia’s strong suit. But ultimately, Sofia highlights, her designs are for the unconventional bride. “It is so enjoyable to be able to witness this new trend in the industry as brides become more accepting of their sense of style without any hesitation.”

As she goes through a rather unfamiliar dimension of bridal wear, Sofia emphasizes the excitement she feels in chartering an unexplored area of bridal wear and what it means to her as well as her clients. “I always love it when I get the sense of their own personal style, and it is what will make their wedding dress unique! I always encourage my brides to stick to what they like because it is their very own special day.”

The design process, to Sofia, is storytelling. Like a fairytale author, Sofia brings to life fantastical sights that always start with an exposition. “The first step in Sofia Carmela Atelier is always connecting with the client and knowing her story. For me, this is all about HER day and I am her fairy godmother to make her wishes for her dress come to life!” And like any princess, brides-to-be are in good hands as they make their way to their happily ever after.

“For a designer like me, this is a dream come true as this gives me a playground to have fun without limitations.”