Puregold Price Club, Inc. reinforces its commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development through its social responsibility initiative, Pusong Panalo. The multichannel retailer has extended support to Laiban Elementary School in Tanay, Rizal. This recent effort marks a pivotal step in Puregold’s ongoing mission to enhance lives and foster development in rural areas.

The Pusong Panalo program, known for its community-centered approach to giving back, brought significant changes to the Laiban Elementary School. Puregold installed solar panels in the school, ensuring a sustainable and reliable energy source that will benefit students and faculty in the coming years. The initiative also included the construction of a new playground and replenishment of the canteen, providing students with a more complete and enjoyable learning environment.

In addition, the retailer donated new laptops to the school’s teachers, addressing the growing need for technological tools in education. Both students and teachers also received grocery packs for their families.

“Puregold believes that education is a powerful tool that can transform lives,” said Ferdinand Vincent Co, President of Puregold Price Club, Inc. “It is a privilege to partner with these communities and help give tools that students and teachers need to thrive,” added Vincent.

Laiban Elementary School is located in the remote and mountainous region of Tanay, Rizal, and has limited access to resources and infrastructure. With Puregold’s support, the school is now better equipped to meet the needs of its students and staff.

Puregold’s Pusong Panalo program has been instrumental in bridging the gap between urban and rural communities, offering much-needed aid to areas that are often overlooked. The company’s continuous efforts, which include infrastructure improvements, technology donations, and essential goods distribution, demonstrate its steadfast dedication to creating lasting positive impacts on the communities it serves.

As part of its long-term vision, Puregold pledges to extend its support to 30 schools in remote areas by 2028. Puregold plans to help four more schools in 2024. To pay it forward, Laiban Elementary School has nominated another school in Tanay to get additional solar panels, a new learning center, and improved comfort rooms.

“Our goal is to unite our growing community and establish a referral network among the schools we’ve supported, inspired by the Filipino Bayanihan spirit,” said Vincent.

To help more schools in need, please reach out through one of the following channels: email at alingpuring@puregold.com.ph, send a message to Puregold’s official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/puregold.shopping, or write to Aling Puring at Puregold Price Club, Inc., Head Office-New Building, 900 D. Romualdez St., Paco, Manila, Philippines, 1007.

