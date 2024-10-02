The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) honored the winners of the 2024 Outstanding Filipino Retailers (OFR) Awards during a grand ceremony at Solaire Resort North. The event celebrated retailers who have excelled in sustainability, innovation, and leadership in the Philippine retail industry.

A key highlight of the night was the PRA President’s Award, presented to Hans Sy, Chairman of the Executive Committee of SM Prime Holdings, as the Retail Development Visionary. His leadership in building sustainable retail spaces has created new growth opportunities for Filipino retailers.

The 2024 OFR Awards recognized a wide range of winners. Wilcon Depot dominated the large categories, winning the Sustainability Award, Retail Innovation in Business Process, and Retail Innovation in Digital Transformation. In the medium categories, ALDO took home the Sustainability Award, while Aficionado was recognized for Retail Innovation in Business Process. Human won the Sustainability Award in the small category. For Retail Innovation in Store Design and Merchandising, the winners were BENCH (Large), Urban Revivo (Medium), and Studio Dimensione (Small). Golden ABC, Inc. — The Penshoppe Group and Anthem were honored in the Retail Employer Award categories for large and medium companies, respectively. In the malls and shopping centers category, Robinsons Magnolia received the Sustainable Shopping Center Design Award, while Gateway Mall 2, Araneta City was recognized with the Mall Innovation Award.

The PRA extends its gratitude to the event sponsors: SM Retail, Robinsons Malls, Bench, CLN, Airspeed, SM Supermalls, Outbound Asia, Inc., and Avolution, with special thanks to the media partners — BusinessWorld, The Manila Times, Mediablitz Group, The Philippine Star, and Philippine Daily Inquirer — for their continued support.

