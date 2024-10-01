The FPJ Cup Visayas Edition: Shoot for a Cause successfully gathered 200 participants in a charity shooting competition aimed at raising funds for the Hero Foundation and providing assistance to the children of fallen men and women in uniform. The event drew strong support from local security groups and politicians, highlighting the collaborative effort to back FPJ Panday Bayanihan and its advocacy for the families of our national heroes.

The Hero Foundation is dedicated to providing educational assistance to the children of military personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. Through this event, participants helped generate essential funding for the foundation, reaffirming the community’s commitment to honoring the sacrifices made by uniformed personnel. Local leaders and security groups from the Visayas region came together for this cause, showcasing their shared dedication to ensuring that the families of the country’s fallen heroes receive the support they need.

“It’s important we are able to continue to raise funds and awareness! In the true spirit of FPJ, this fun shoot was the perfect way to give back to our men and women in uniform,” stated the Chairman of FPJ Panday Bayanihan, Brian Poe Llamanzares.

The FPJ Cup Visayas Edition not only served as an exciting competition but also as a meaningful reminder of the importance of collective efforts in making a difference in the lives of those left behind by our national heroes.

This is the second FPJ fun shoot to support Hero Foundation. The first shoot saw hundreds of participants attend ranging from gun enthusiasts to members of the security sector and armed forces.