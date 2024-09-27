The Information Security Officers Group (ISOG) held the second installment of the ISOG Colloquium 2024 on Sept. 5 at the Asian Institute of Management (AIM). Building on the success of the first event in June, ISOG organized this follow-up to meet the high demand for further learning opportunities within the cybersecurity community.

With hundreds of cybersecurity professionals in attendance, the event featured a keynote address by Col. Francel Margareth Padilla-Taborlupa, spokesperson for the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Cybersecurity Woman Leader of the Year 2023. Her address, “Preparing for the New Battle: Defending Against AI-Driven Cyberattacks,” highlighted the importance of working together to face emerging threats in the digital landscape.

“Everyone has a stake in terms of cybersecurity. All of us have our own efforts in securing our cyber domain. We want to have an umbrella unit that will marry all our cyber efforts together because there are no barriers to cyber. If each and every Filipino will be very much aware of cybersecurity, it’s like we’re holding hands to form a barrier in cybersecurity,” said Col. Taborlupa.

Guest speaker Jovelyn Hao, deputy director of the Fintech Innovation and Policy Research Group (FIPRG) and Technology Risk and Innovation Supervision Department (TRISD) at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, shared her expertise through a presentation on Machine Learning Applications Using Generative AI in Philippine Banks.

“The use of AI should be geared towards augmenting human capabilities instead of replacing them. As we continue to promote innovation in financial services, we are the ones tasked to ensure that there is a proper combination of the human and machine elements,” said Ms. Hao.

The event also served as a valuable networking platform, offering participants the chance to connect and exchange insights through a dynamic speed networking session. This activity facilitated quick, purposeful interactions among cybersecurity professionals, allowing them to share expertise, discuss emerging trends, and explore potential collaborations.

Following the networking session, participants attended a series of insightful colloquium presentations led by representatives from event sponsors. Each session showcased cutting-edge advancements in AI-driven cybersecurity, delivered by industry experts from top companies.

Featured Speakers (Titanium Sponsors)

Andres Capellan, Cybersecurity Sales Specialist, Cisco, “Smart Segmentation and Patching with AI”

Wes Dobry, VP of Sales Engineering, Eclypsium, “Securing Tomorrow: AI Innovations in Digital Supply Chain Cybersecurity”

Jessica Bernardo, Senior Pre-Sales Consultant, Trend Micro, “Trend Vision One: AI-Powered, Next-Gen Cyber Risk Management”

Alex Hudelot, Chief Executive Officer, Theos Cyber, “AI in Action: A Case Study of Rapid Response to a Ransomware Attack”

Victor Bides, Security Engineer, Checkpoint, “Generative AI in Cybersecurity: Automation and Streamlining Security Administration”

Featured Speakers (Platinum Sponsors)

Richard Azusano, Systems Engineer, Palo Alto, “Cybersecurity in the Age of AI”

Derek Lok, Director for Southeast Asia, Yubico, “GenAI — Zero Trust with Modern MFA”

Roxan Micah Mandapat, Presales Manager, NEXTGEN Group, “De-mystifying AI for Threat Detection and Response”

Patrick Reyes, Solutions Engineer, Netskope, “AI at the Frontline: Enhancing Defense in Depth for Modern Threats”

Following their presentations, the Titanium Sponsors participated in a panel discussion titled “Applied AI in Cybersecurity: Does It Work?” Meanwhile, the Platinum speakers engaged in a panel discussion on “Challenges and Risks in Cybersecurity at the Onset of AI.” Both discussions were moderated by Philip Kwa, Academic Program Director for the Master in Cybersecurity at AIM.

Featured Speakers (Gold Sponsors)

Duc Toan Le, Technical Director, Bizsecure, “The Industry 4.0 Battleground: Why Operational Technology (OT) Needs Privileged Access Management (PAM) to Defend Against Cyber Threats”

Adrian Go, Senior Solutions Engineer for Southeast Asia, Cyble, “Protecting Critical Infrastructure and Ensuring Business Continuity”

Edwin Koh, Regional Sales Director for Southeast Asia, Edgio, “AI in Threat Detection and Mitigation”

Featured Speakers (Silver Sponsors)

Eugene Han, Systems Engineering Manager for ASEAN, Arista, “Empowering Networks with NDR”

Jennifer J. Tan, Country Manager and Regional Sales Director for the Philippines, Gigamon,”Perception vs. Observation: Seeing Beyond the Surface”

Joel Tian, Sales Engineer for APAC, XM Cyber, “Continuous Risk Reduction to Your OT Environment”

Invited Guest Speakers (ISOG 2022 Awardees & Industry Experts)

Jonathan Paz, VP, EISO and DPO, Bank of the Philippine Islands, ISOG I Am Secure Cybersecurity Excellence Awardee 2022, Cybersecurity initiatives for consumer protection

Jan Martin Encina, Director, Head of Information Security Governance and Operations, MAYA, and ISOG I Am Secure Cybersecurity Excellence Awardee 2022, “Transforming Fintech Process and Performance with Explainable AI”

Paul Prantilla, COO, Red Rock Security, “The ICS 5 Critical Controls: Protecting our ICS/OT Operations”

Rei Nikolai Magnaye, CISO, Equicom Savings Bank “Enhancing Human Cybersecurity Behavior Intentions with Applied AI”

John Paul Alarcon,CISO, The Nitsula Group of Companies, “Safeguarding Artificial Intelligence and Its Attack Surface in the Enterprise.”

The realization of the ISOG Colloquium was made possible by the invaluable support of its sponsors, whose contributions are vital to advancing the field of cybersecurity. Notable sponsors included: Titanium Sponsors — Theos, Cisco with Trends, Eclypsium with Netsec & MDI Novare, Trend Micro with CTLink and VST-ECS, Check Point, Huawei, NMI, F5 with Westcon, Rapid7, Sophos with WSI, Fortinet with Netsec & VST-ECS, Sangfor with WSI, Netskope with NEXTGEN; Platinum Sponsors — Palo Alto with Trends & Westcon, Yubico with WSI, Vectra with NEXTGEN, Forcepoint, Tehtris, Pentera, KnowBe4, SecurityScorecard with WSI, Zscaler with Westcon; Gold Sponsors — Cyble with NEXTGEN, Edgio with WSI, Gatewatcher with Wallix and Bizsecure, Tenable with Westcon, Gytpol with Netsec; Silver Sponsors — Gigamon with Westcon, Arista with NEXTGEN, XM Cyber, and Blancco. Their collective efforts played a critical role in ensuring the event’s success.

The ISOG Colloquium 2, organized by XMS, received media coverage from BusinessWorld, Digi PH, and Back End News.

Watch out for ISOG’s grandest & most reputable cybersecurity conference of the country: ISOGx I AM SECURE 2024, happening on Oct. 2, Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., SMX Convention Center — AURA, SM Aura Premier, Taguig City. Registration is now open to the public (terms and conditions apply) https://forms.gle/MzEAomuCT2YAvRwX7.

For more information on ISOG’s events and activities, visit ISOG’s official website at www.isog.org, or follow them on social media: Facebook (ISOGPH), YouTube (ISOG SUMMIT), and LinkedIn (Information Security Officers Group).

