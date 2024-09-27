The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that the country’s digital economy amounted to PHP 2.05 trillion in 2023, contributing 8.4% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is predicted that, if leveraged fully, digital transformation can create up to PHP 5 trillion in annual economic value by 2030.

However, despite the country’s digitally connected population, the workforce remains challenged by a digital skills gap. The 2023 World Digital Competitiveness Ranking by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) ranked the Philippines 59th out of 64 countries, with particularly low scores in knowledge and talent (63rd), technology (51st), and future readiness (59th).

Amidst the widening digital skills gap that threatens the competitiveness of its workforce, the Digital Marketing Association of the Philippines (DMAP), the country’s center of excellence and innovation in digital marketing, will focus on future-proofing the digital landscape at the ninth Digital Congress (DigiCon) on Oct. 15-16, 2024, in Newport City, Metro Manila.

Recognizing these industry challenges, DMAP will bring together global and local industry experts, thought leaders, and technology pioneers to share key insights with attendees from various sectors, including marketing, advertising, business, academia, media, and innovation.

Attendees will be provided a road map for leveraging rapid digital changes through five focused tracks: ‘From Ecommerce to Digitally Enabled Commerce’ (Ecommerce), ‘From IMC to Customer-Centric Campaigns’ (Brand Building in AI Age), ‘From Digital Transformation to Business Evolution’ (Digital Transformation), ‘From Data Driven to Insight Driven’ (Analytics RPA and Data Science), and ‘From I to AI’ (Innovation Labs on AI).

DigiCon REVOLUTION 2024 Co-Chair Alan Fontanilla highlights the opportunities for upskilling: “The digital revolution is reshaping workplaces with advancements in data analytics and AI impacting decision-making processes across industries. Organizations are now prioritizing talent with the skillsets needed to excel in this complex environment. At DigiCon REVOLUTION 2024, our goal is to help attendees understand the critical importance of upskilling to maintain a competitive edge.”

With the theme “REVOLUTION,” this year’s event is set to drive innovation and digital transformation across the Philippines. Over 2,000 attendees are expected, each provided with tools and insights for digital agility and continuous learning through master classes and immersive activities.

DMAP’s initiative complements the government’s ongoing efforts to address the skills gap. The Philippine Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act (Republic Act 11927) aims to enhance the competitiveness of the workforce by promoting public-private partnerships and establishing an Inter-Agency Council involving industry stakeholders.

To learn more about DMAP DigiCon REVOLUTION 2024 and to secure your slot, visit https://www.digicon.com.ph.

