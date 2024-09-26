Foodies everywhere are in for a treat as SM Hypermarket’s Street Food Festival makes its grand return. From September to October, the festival promises to be the ultimate celebration of street food, offering a delectable array of dishes, irresistible deals, and a host of exciting activities.

Sizzling Deals and Irresistible Promos

Shoppers can look forward to these fantastic deals:

Get up to P40 off on select Street Food Festival items when you use your SMAC card at any SM Hypermarket. Available in all stores.

Online Shoppers will enjoy exclusive deals with a minimum purchase of P1,500 worth of groceries inclusive of any Street Food Festival participating items at smmarkets.ph. September: get FREE SM Bonus French Fries plus P50 off delivery on orders with Street Food Festival items. October: receive a limited-edition Street Food Festival tote bag and P50 off delivery.



In select SM Hypermarket stores, shoppers can save with the following promos:

With a P3,000 total, including Street Food Festival items, shoppers can score a FREE gift from participating vendors.

Hit the P3,000 mark, inclusive of Street Food Festival items, and take home 10 free sticks of BBQ Master when you use your SMAC card.

For those who reach P5,000 groceries inclusive of Street Food Festival, you can snag a Limited-Edition SM Turon Pillow for just P200 — an exclusive offer for SMAC members.

The Ultimate Street Food Experience Awaits!

The Ultimate Street Food Party Expo, its grand activation, kicks off the festivities on Sept. 14-15, 2024, at SM Hypermarket Mall of Asia. Shoppers can enjoy all the fantastic offers previously mentioned, plus these exclusive Expo-only deals:

Spend P3,000 (inclusive of Street Food Festival items) and grab a Street Food Festival Bag for just P100.

For a total of P3,000 (inclusive of Street Food Festival items), dive into the Pool of Prizes game, where 600 lucky winners will each take home P500.

When you shop P500 worth of Street Food Festival items, you can try out the classic Party Pabitin for a chance to win great prizes.

Mark your calendars for the next Expo at SM Hypermarket Fairview on Oct. 19-20, 2024. With even more opportunities for fun and flavor, this is truly one party you won’t want to miss!

SM Hypermarket’s Street Food Festival is made possible thanks to the support of our partners, Knorr, Lady’s Choice, Nestle, Maggi Magic Sarap, Purefoods, 555, Lucky Me, Farm Fresh, CDO, and Bounty Fresh.

This is set to be an unforgettable celebration of food and fun. Families and friends are encouraged to come together, savor delicious street food, and create lasting memories. Truly, this is the ultimate street food party of the year — come join the fun and indulge in the flavors!

