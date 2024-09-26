The Women in Security Alliance Philippines (WiSAP), an inclusive industry association for cybersecurity professionals, recently partnered with BeyondTrust to host a discussion on harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) for modern identity threat detection.

In her remarks, WiSAP President and Chair Mel Migriño expressed her gratitude to BeyondTrust for collaborating on this event, emphasizing their shared commitment to strengthening the cybersecurity landscape in the Philippines.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to BeyondTrust for joining us in this crucial discussion. AI has become an essential tool in cybersecurity, helping us detect suspicious or malicious activities before they escalate,” Migriño said.

“We’re also using AI for mitigation strategies, tailored to your organization’s risk appetite. Whether it’s automated remediation or another approach, AI gives us the flexibility to respond effectively,” she added.

Asia Regional Sales Director Charlie Wood, meanwhile, also expressed gratitude to the WiSAP and explained the importance of the discussion where valuable knowledge on identifying and mitigating modern identity threats, along with actionable recommendations for enhancing security measures.

“Attackers online are constantly looking for ways to exploit the gaps between our technologies, people, and organizations. Their objective is to find weaknesses they can leverage to gain access to critical data,” Wood said.

“To counteract this, it’s crucial for us to refine our processes and strengthen our defenses, ensuring that these vulnerabilities are addressed and that access to sensitive information is tightly controlled,” he pointed out.

BeyondTrust is an international company specializing in safeguarding identities and critical access from security threats, while also enhancing operational efficiencies.

On the sidelines of the event, BeyondTrust Senior Director Benjamin Wong, explained, “This collaborative effort with WiSAP is aimed at educating people on the proper and responsible use of AI especially in cybersecurity” Wong further added, “This event is also part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen cybersecurity in the Philippines.”

Demonstrating support from the government sector, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), an agency attached to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), actively participated in the discussion.

CICC Executive Director, Usec. Alexander Ramos, expressed his hopes for the event, stating, “I hope in today’s activities that we’re going to have; we can share more knowledge and experiences that will make the virtual world safer for everyone.”

On the other hand, Scam Watch Pilipinas, a national citizen arm supporting the Philippine government’s efforts against cyber fraud, also backed the initiative.

As a private initiative focused on educating Filipinos about online scams, Scam Watch Pilipinas highlighted the growing misuse of AI in various fraudulent activities.

“Scam Watch Pilipinas fully supports this initiative, especially in light of the increasing role AI plays in online scams,” said Jocel De Guzman, Co-founder of Scam Watch Pilipinas, while explaining the importance of educating the public on the ethical use of AI.

The event took place at the Ascott Hotel in BGC, Taguig City, and included a roundtable discussion where experts shared their insights on identity management as a crucial component in building a secure and resilient hybrid infrastructure.

The panel featured Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Charmaine Rose A. Valmonte, Kenneth Catugas from the British Computer Society (MBCS), and Wood to represent BeyondTrust. The discussion was moderated by Ms. Vida Samson.

