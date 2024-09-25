Get ready to elevate your shopping experience with Discounts and Delights at SM Supermarket and Savemore Market! From Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, 2024, shoppers can enjoy incredible discounts, exclusive promo offers, and a chance to win amazing raffle prizes. With fun activities and massive savings, Discounts and Delights promises to make your shopping trips more rewarding than ever.

Whether you’re restocking your pantry, preparing for celebrations, or simply grabbing your daily essentials, SM Supermarket and Savemore Market have got you covered. Enjoy unbeatable discounts on a wide range of products that will help you shop smarter and save big.

Unlock Exclusive Discounts and more at the Grand Expo

Mark your calendars for the Discounts and Delights Grand Expo, happening every weekend of September! This special event will take place at select SM Supermarket and Savemore locations, offering a thrilling blend of interactive activities, exclusive deals, and exciting prizes.

Play, Win, and Have Fun with these game modules

Prize Catcher: Test your luck and grab fantastic prizes with the Prize Catcher machine! Simply spend a minimum of P1,000 on any Discounts & Delights participating items with your SM Advantage Card (SMAC) to play.

Basketball Challenge: Show off your shooting skills and score amazing rewards! Spend a minimum of P500, including any Discounts & Delights participating items with your SMAC, to take your shot.

Expo-exclusive Offers and Freebies

Free Treat Bag: The first 50 customers each day with a minimum purchase of P2,000 worth of Discounts & Delights participating items using SMAC, will receive a special Treat Bag.

Free Gift Certificates: Spend at least P500 on groceries, including a minimum of P200 on Nutri Asia products, to receive a raffle coupon and a chance to win up to P3,500 e-GC.

Catch the Discounts and Delights Grand Expo at these locations: SM Supermarket Fairview from Sept. 7-8, Savemore Festival Mall from Sept 14-15, SM Supermarket San Lazaro from Sept, 21-22 and SM Supermarket SouthMall from Sept. 28-29.

This exciting event is made possible with the support of our esteemed brand partners, including Purefoods, Knorr, Argentina, Century Tuna, Angel, Hunts, Rebisco, Milo, Nestlé, Ensure, Pediasure, Similac, Jack ‘n Jill, Ajinomoto, UFC Sauces, Barrio Fiesta, Del Monte, McCormick, Alaska, Filippo Berio, Silver Swan, Lotte, Delimondo, Old English Simply, Ariel, EQ, and Johnson’s.

Don’t miss out on the first salvo of Discounts and Delights! Visit your nearest SM Supermarket or Savemore Market to be part of this exciting debut. Enjoy exclusive deals, play engaging games, and walk away with fantastic prizes. This is definitely one shopping experience you won’t want to miss!

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.