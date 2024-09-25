Franchisees of Max’s Group, Inc. (MGI), the largest casual dining restaurant chain in the Philippines, recently celebrated their success at the Franchise Excellence Awards on Sept. 2, 2024, held at the SMX Convention Center. Organized by the Philippine Franchise Association, the event honors franchise brands that exemplify excellence in business growth and contribute significantly to the franchising sector.

Enrico D. Francisco, franchisee of Max’s Shell Don Antonio, won the Regional Franchisee Award for the National Capital Region in the Food — Large Store Category and was also recognized with the National Franchisee Award. Ma. Cecilia Pua Phee, franchisee of Max’s La Union, received the Regional Franchisee Award for North Luzon and was inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame, having previously won in 2009.

Additionally, Pablo Olivarez II, franchisee of Yellow Cab — Olivarez Plaza Los Baños, also secured a Regional Franchisee Award for South Luzon. These accolades highlight the franchisees’ commitment to service and operational excellence. “We take pride in our consistent efforts and dedication, which lead to achieving our strategic goals,” stated Mr. Olivarez.

The awards reflect years of collaboration and mutual progress. “As business partners of MGI, we are united in meeting our customers’ needs, and we are grateful for the support that fuels our continuous growth,” Ms. Pua Phee remarked. Mr. Francisco added, “Our partnership is built on trust and confidence, which are key to our achievements.”

MGI remains dedicated to understanding the evolving needs of its franchisees, providing support and guidance to foster growth and success in franchise operations.

