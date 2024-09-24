There’s a new game in town, and it’s raising the bar in the digital gaming scene. DigiPlus, the brand behind popular Filipino entertainment platforms like BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, is introducing a game that is set to push the excitement meter through the roof: Super Ace Jackpot.

Available on the BingoPlus platform, Super Ace Jackpot is not just a game — it’s an experience. The excitement, the anticipation, the heart-pounding moment when the reels align and the jackpot hits — this is what DigiPlus is delivering with its latest game offering. Offering 1,024 ways to win for players 21 years old and above, this game offers slot lovers P200 million in total jackpot prizes up for grabs, with individual prizes reaching up to P30 million.

Four levels of jackpot offered

What makes Super Ace Jackpot truly special is that it takes the most popular slot game in the Philippines — Super Ace — and ups the ante with a bigger jackpot potential. While keeping the same Return to Player percentage, BingoPlus adds P200 million worth of jackpots for players, this upgrade means that every spin is packed with even more excitement and potential rewards.

Super Ace Jackpot has card-based mechanics that make every spin feel like an exhilarating card game. The game offers four levels of jackpots, namely Grand Jackpot: Up to P30 million, Major Jackpot: Up to P6 million, Minor Jackpot: Up to P60,000 and Mini Jackpot: Up to P5,000.

Super Ace Jackpot is even more exciting because of the unique multiplier system. The bet amount will be contributed to the progressive jackpot, and this pool grows as the player engages more in the game.

Not many digital providers in the Philippines offer Super Ace Jackpot. Since its entry into DigiPlus’ BingoPlus platform, Super Ace Jackpot quickly became a fan favorite among Filipino players. The combination of easy-to-master mechanics, bigger jackpot potential, and 24/7 mobile accessibility means that players can dive into the action anytime, anywhere. Whether an experienced slot player or just looking for casual fun, Super Ace Jackpot delivers excitement with every spin.

Exclusive BingoPlus launch events

To mark the launch of Super Ace Jackpot, BingoPlus is rolling out two exclusive events running until Oct. 16, both designed to multiply the fun:

Event 1: Sign-in for free spins: Just by logging in and depositing at least P100 daily, players can earn up to 70 free spins. It is as simple as signing in, playing, and watching the spins roll in.

Event 2: Bet for free spins: Bigger bets mean more free spins. A bet of P1,000 could earn four free spins, and top bettors could get up to a whopping 77 free spins.

With free spins up for grabs, there has never been a better time to jump into the action. Eusebio H. Tanco, Chairman of DigiPlus, spoke on this latest addition to the company’s offerings. “We are always on the lookout for the best and latest entertainment to bring to our players,” said Mr. Tanco. “Super Ace Jackpot is a great new addition to our roster of digital games where players can try their luck. The simple mechanics and multiplier features of Super Ace Jackpot make for an extraordinary gaming experience that our players will not want to miss.”

Designed with mobile-first players in mind, Super Ace Jackpot offers bigger jackpot without lengthy downloads or complicated setups. It is instant gaming and instant thrills, all in the palm of the hand.

Super Ace Jackpot is a PAGCOR-licensed game and fully certified by Gaming Laboratories International, ensuring that every game is fair, transparent, and secure. DigiPlus continues to raise the bar in digital entertainment, and Super Ace Jackpot is its latest offering — a game designed for today’s player, where every spin holds more fun and excitement.

As a reminder, gaming is for 21 years old and above only. Keep it fun. Game responsibly.