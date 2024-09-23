Federal Land, Inc., one of the Philippines’ premier real estate developers, has once again demonstrated its dedication to innovation and quality with multiple wins at the Dot Property Philippines Awards 2024.

The company secured three major awards, underscoring its consistent commitment to creating innovative and high-quality communities that elevate urban living. These recognitions further affirm Federal Land’s growing influence in the real estate industry as it shapes the future of property development in the country.

Thomas Mirasol, president and chief operating officer of Federal Land, expressed the company’s pride in receiving these honors. “We are honored to receive these awards from Dot Property Philippines. These awards reflect our steady drive to provide exceptional living spaces that meet the evolving preferences of our residents. We will continue to push the envelope and raise the standards of property development to create homes and communities that enrich lives,” Mr. Mirasol stated.

Riverpark, which clinched the prestigious Best Integrated Township Development award, is Federal Land’s largest township development to date. The multi-use master-planned community development exemplifies the company’s vision of creating versatile and holistic living experiences.

Located in General Trias, Cavite, Riverpark covers 600 hectares that include residential neighborhoods, commercial areas, educational institutions, and recreational facilities. Notably, the community will host SM City General Trias, the new UNIQLO Logistics Facility and various retail outlets, supporting local economic growth.

Meanwhile, the Grand Hyatt Manila Residences South Tower was honored as the Best High-End Lifestyle Condominium Development. As the first residential project in Southeast Asia to bear the Grand Hyatt name, it stands out for its refined architecture, world-class amenities, and gracious concierge services, creating a modern-day icon that redefines true luxury living in the Philippines.

Quantum Residences, developed under its smart value brand Horizon Land, secured the title of Best Starter Home Condominium Development.

The development boasts a prime location at the intersection of Taft Avenue and Sen. Gil Puyat (Buendia) Avenue. Quantum Residences is well-connected to various public transport options, including the LRT-1 Gil Puyat station and the PNR Buendia station, facilitating easy access to different parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Federal Land’s victory at the Dot Property Philippines Awards is not only a reason for celebration within the company but also a reassurance for homeowners and investors as developers in the Philippines are consistently delivering high-quality developments that adhere to the highest standards of design, functionality, and sustainability.

As the company continues to set new benchmarks in the real estate industry, the company will focus on expanding its presence by pursuing large-scale projects outside of Metro Manila to foster regional growth and create high-quality districts across the country.

About Federal Land, Inc.

Premier real estate developer Federal Land, Inc. is the property arm of GT Capital Holdings. Along with all its affiliates, Federal Land has received a multitude of local and international accolades, recognizing the quality and excellence of its developments. For over 52 years in the industry, Federal Land has continued its commitment to innovating residential homes, commercial spaces, premium office buildings, world-class hotels, and multi-use, master-planned communities that create a positive impact for generations.

