Filinvest REIT Corp. (FILRT) wins anew at the 2024 Stevie International Business Awards®, reaffirming its position as a sustainable REIT. FILRT earned a Gold Stevie® Award in the Sustainability Product of the Year – Asia, Australia, & New Zealand category.

This accolade follows FILRT’s previous achievement in 2023, when it earned a bronze title for Sustainability Leadership in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand at the Stevie International Business Awards (IBA). This consecutive recognition reinforces FILRT’s role as a trailblazer in sustainable office spaces and continues to highlight the Philippines on the global stage.

The International Business Awards (IBAs) are globally renowned for honoring excellence across various industries. This year’s competition attracted over 3,600 nominations from organizations spanning 62 nations and territories, competing in categories such as Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others.

“We’ve long considered The International Business Awards to be the ‘Olympics for the workplace,’ and this year’s competition is the best-ever proof of that,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals.”

FILRT’s Gold Stevie® Award recognizes its sustainable office spaces, which integrate cutting-edge green technologies and practices. Judges commended FILRT for setting a new benchmark in the real estate sector, applauding its outstanding green initiatives and strong commitment to reducing environmental impact.

“We are always grateful and honored to be recognized. At FILRT, commitment to sustainability is at our core. We are committed to continuing our efforts to create more environmentally responsible and forward-thinking real estate solutions,” said FILRT President and CEO Maricel Brion-Lirio.

This award caps FILRT’s long list of sustainability initiatives. FILRT earned Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) certifications for seven of its office buildings and another five due at the end of this year, qualifying FILRT as an EDGE Champion. Earlier this year, FILRT also achieved 94% coverage of its office portfolio that is powered entirely by renewable energy. These milestones contributed to FILRT securing a gold award in its category at this year’s Stevie International Business Awards (IBA).

This recognition underscores FILRT’s progress and strong dedication to continuous improvement. FILRT strengthens its position as a leader in leasing out environmentally responsible and innovative commercial spaces by actively advancing the boundaries of sustainability in real estate that sets new industry standards.

For more information about Filinvest REIT Corp.’s sustainable office spaces and initiatives, please visit www.filinvestreit.com or email info@filinvestreit.com.

