In a significant stride toward promoting inclusivity and digital empowerment, the BingoPlus Foundation, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), officially turned over the PLUS Center for Technology and Livelihood to the Area Vocational Rehabilitation Center (AVRC) II in Brgy. Labangon, Cebu City. This initiative marks a pivotal moment in the Foundation’s ongoing mission to uplift communities and create opportunities for a brighter, more inclusive future for all Filipinos.

The PLUS Center for Technology and Livelihood, under the FutureSmart Program, received a donation of state-of-the-art equipment from the BingoPlus Foundation, including 20 desktop computers for its vocational training rooms and knowledge library and a set of industrial large-format tarpaulin printer and heat press machine for its Commercial Arts room — all valued at P1.5 million. These resources aim to enhance the digital skills and creative potential of AVRC II trainees, particularly persons with disabilities (PWDs) and those seeking social rehabilitation.

Celeste Jovenir, DigiPlus Vice-President for Investor Relations and BingoPlus Foundation COO, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating, “Today, as we gather for the turnover of the PLUS Centers for Technology and Livelihood to the DSWD, we are not just handing over equipment; we are handing over opportunities that can change the course of many lives. Our partnership is rooted in a shared vision of a more inclusive society where everyone, regardless of ability, has the chance to thrive in the digital economy.”

The donated equipment addresses the AVRC’s expressed needs, particularly in enhancing its capacity to deliver vocational training in digital literacy, graphic design, and printing — skills crucial for employability in today’s digital economy. The tarpaulin printer and heat press machine, for example, provide tools for those in the Commercial Arts track to develop skills for potential careers in creative industries. Desktop computers equipped with audio software and speech-to-text technology make learning basic and advanced IT skills within reach of the PWD clients of AVRC. Graduates of courses may continue to use the equipment to jumpstart job applications, remote work opportunities or even to launch their own small businesses

Dr. Jera D. Armendarez of AVRC II expressed her gratitude, noting, “Our trainees will find this equipment immensely useful as they seek employment in creative industries or consider venturing into businesses of their own. This collaboration is a testament to the effectiveness of public-private partnerships in creating meaningful change.”

A commitment to social impact and resilient futures

The BingoPlus Foundation, as the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive Corp., is committed to empowering communities through strategic partnerships and innovative programs. The Foundation’s FutureSmart E-Plus Center Program aligns with the DSWD’s “Adopt-A-Center” project under its Partnerships and Building Resource Mobilization Office. By integrating efforts, both organizations are enhancing skills development programs for PWDs, enabling them to unlock their full potential and achieve greater independence.

DSWD 7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie S. Lucero highlighted the impact of this partnership: “With this new equipment, we are not only expanding our capacity to serve our clients, but we are also opening new pathways for them to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital world. We are grateful to the BingoPlus Foundation for their support and shared commitment to our mission.”

Expanding horizons and digital futures

The PLUS Center for Technology and Livelihood is just one of the many initiatives under the BingoPlus Foundation’s broad portfolio of social responsibility programs. From educational scholarships to disaster relief efforts, the Foundation has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive support to communities in need. Recently, the Foundation allocated P10 million to aid families affected by Super Typhoon Carina and pledged millions more to various causes, including digital literacy and vocational training.

“Our goal is to break down barriers and open new career paths for PWDs,” added Jovenir. “These tools are not just machines; they are gateways to independence, creativity, and self-sufficiency.”

Beneficiaries of the PLUS Center for Technology and Livelihood try out the newly donated equipment from BingoPlus Foundation, enhancing their skills and employability in today’s competitive digital economy.

For more information about the BingoPlus Foundation, visit https://digiplus.com.ph/bingoplus-foundation/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.