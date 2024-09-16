SM Supermalls is ringing in the holiday spirit with its 100 Days of Joy countdown, spreading cheer and generosity all over the Philippines. Every day from Sept. 16 to Dec. 25, SM will be giving back to the shoppers and communities that have made the malls a joyful place all year round.

With 86 malls nationwide, SM is proud to serve as community hubs and the setting of countless memories, cultural celebrations, and everyday delights. Every day until Christmas, SM will be sharing a video showcasing how each mall has found new ways to make the merriest season of all shine even brighter for their local communities.

Bringing Joy to Communities

To kick off 100 Days of Joy, SM Mall of Asia treated over 100 students from the Philippine National School for the Deaf to an extraordinary early Christmas experience. With the help of the SM Store, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and Dairy Queen, these students were treated to an early Christmas treat like no other!

To find out what surprises were in store, watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeiNiSLm6wU

Bears of Joy 2024: Huggable Gifts for Children in Need

SM will also continue its beloved Bears of Joy initiative; but this time, with a more cuddly, fluffy look! For every bear purchased, another will be donated to a child in need, spreading warmth and comfort to those craving the magic of Christmas. This year, SM is introducing Hug-A-Mood, a collection of huggable expressions that reflect the wide range of emotions children experience.

Be a Santa This Christmas

1 of 6

Starting Sept. 16, SM will spread joy nationwide through a series of heartwarming surprises and festive activities. Shoppers can expect to be greeted by enchanting light projections across its malls, each displaying a cheerful “100 Days to Christmas” greeting alongside vibrant decorations. This dazzling display will set the tone for the holiday excitement, signaling that the season of joy has officially begun.

For Filipinos, Christmas is more than just a holiday — it’s a time of bonding, celebration, and community, often centered on spending time with loved ones in the malls. Through these festive sights and sounds, SM Supermalls ensures that the Christmas spirit is felt far and wide, bringing joy to every corner and making the malls a vibrant hub for holiday memories.

As we countdown to Christmas, SM calls on everyone to embrace their communities and spread the joy of the season. Whether through the Bears of Joy initiative, nominating communities for special recognition, or simply enjoying the holiday atmosphere at SM malls, there are countless ways to share the Christmas spirit.

Let’s make this Christmas season the most meaningful one yet by embracing the communities that make our families and lives so much bigger.

Let the countdown begin!

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.