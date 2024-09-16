The Dot Property Philippines Awards 2024 took place at the luxurious Okada Manila, bringing together the top real estate developers and agencies from across the country. Known as the most anticipated celebration of real estate excellence in the Philippines, the event highlighted the hard work, innovation, and achievements that are shaping the country’s property landscape.

With over 30 awards handed out, two of the night’s most significant accolades went to RLC Residences, crowned Developer of the Year; and The Piazza at The Grand Citygate Davao by Grand Land, Inc., which earned the People’s Choice Award for Project of the Year, a recognition voted by the public.

The evening’s celebration also spotlighted developers whose projects have demonstrated impressive returns for investors across different regions:

● My Enso Lofts by PH1 World Developers won Best Investment Property — Metro Manila. Strategically located in the heart of the city, this development offers modern, sustainable living spaces that have attracted considerable attention from investors seeking growth potential in the dynamic Metro Manila market.

● Arcoe Residences by R Land Development, Inc. was awarded Best Investment Property — South Luzon. Known for its luxury, high-quality construction, and proximity to key infrastructure, the project presents an excellent investment opportunity.

● The Piazza at The Grand Citygate Davao by Grand Land, Inc., winner of Best Investment Property — Davao, was recognized for its elegant design and prime location in Davao’s thriving business district, offering an ideal investment for those seeking high returns in this fast-growing region.