The Dot Property Philippines Awards 2024 took place at the luxurious Okada Manila, bringing together the top real estate developers and agencies from across the country. Known as the most anticipated celebration of real estate excellence in the Philippines, the event highlighted the hard work, innovation, and achievements that are shaping the country’s property landscape.
With over 30 awards handed out, two of the night’s most significant accolades went to RLC Residences, crowned Developer of the Year; and The Piazza at The Grand Citygate Davao by Grand Land, Inc., which earned the People’s Choice Award for Project of the Year, a recognition voted by the public.
The evening’s celebration also spotlighted developers whose projects have demonstrated impressive returns for investors across different regions:
● My Enso Lofts by PH1 World Developers won Best Investment Property — Metro Manila. Strategically located in the heart of the city, this development offers modern, sustainable living spaces that have attracted considerable attention from investors seeking growth potential in the dynamic Metro Manila market.
● Arcoe Residences by R Land Development, Inc. was awarded Best Investment Property — South Luzon. Known for its luxury, high-quality construction, and proximity to key infrastructure, the project presents an excellent investment opportunity.
● The Piazza at The Grand Citygate Davao by Grand Land, Inc., winner of Best Investment Property — Davao, was recognized for its elegant design and prime location in Davao’s thriving business district, offering an ideal investment for those seeking high returns in this fast-growing region.
The event also gave special recognition to standout developers and projects, including:
● Golden Topper, winner of Best Breakthrough Developer, continues to make waves in the industry by expanding its portfolio across the prime cities of the Philippines. Their commitment to creating “Better Cities and Better Lives” has solidified their position as one of the country’s fastest-growing real estate companies.
● PHirst Park Homes, Inc., recognized as Best Townhome Developer, has established itself as a leading first-home brand, born out of the partnership between Century Properties Group and Mitsubishi Corp. Their focus on providing quality homes for every Filipino family has earned them a spot among the country’s most respected developers.
● PH1 World Developers, taking home awards for both Best Innovative Housing Design and Best Investment Property — Metro Manila, is known for engineering innovation. By incorporating advanced technology into their developments, they continue to set new standards for the industry.
On the agency side, Luxe Realty and Development Corp. was awarded the Agency Excellence Award. Their broad scope of residential, commercial, and industrial properties, combined with their client-focused approach, makes them a leader in the real estate brokerage industry.
Additionally, Ayala Property Management Corp., a subsidiary of Ayala Land, was awarded Best Real Estate Management for their impressive portfolio and expertise in managing a wide range of properties across the Philippines.
“This year’s Dot Property Philippines Awards recognize the trailblazers who continue to raise the bar for the real estate industry. The winners have not only excelled in delivering top-tier projects but have also demonstrated a deep understanding of the evolving needs of property buyers and investors in the Philippines. Their innovation, commitment, and excellence inspire the entire sector,” said Tanya Yu, Country Manager of Dot Property Philippines.
The event saw a diverse range of developers and projects recognized across categories that included design, innovation, and sustainability, among others. This year’s awards showcased the strength and resilience of the Philippine real estate industry, especially in adapting to new market trends and customer demands.
See the list of winners below.
Dot Property Philippines Awards 2024 Developer Winners
● Best Developer Metro Manila: Alveo Land
● Best Developer Luzon: Filinvest Land, Inc.
● Best Developer Visayas: Grand Land, Inc.
● Best Developer Mindanao: Filinvest Land, Inc.
● Best Breakthrough Developer: Golden Topper
● Best Townhome Developer: PHirst Park Homes, Inc.
● Best Boutique Developer: Keyland Corp.
Dot Property Philippines Awards 2024 Project Winners
● Best Investment Property — Metro Manila: My Enso Lofts by PH1 World Developers
● Best Investment Property — South Luzon: Arcoe Residences by R Land Development, Inc.
● Best Investment Property — Davao: The Piazza at The Grand Citygate Davao by Grand Land, Inc.
● Best Luxury Condominium Development: Mantawi Residences by RLC Residences
● Best High-End Lifestyle Condominium Development: Grand Hyatt Manila Residences — South Tower by Federal Land, Inc.
● Best Lifestyle Condominium Development: Park East Place by Alveo Land
● Best Affordable Condominium Development: I-Land Residences Sucat by I-Land, Inc.
● Best Starter Home Condominium Development: Quantum Residences by Federal Land, Inc.
● Best Smart Home Condominium Development: SYNC by RLC Residences
● Best Serviced Apartment Development: 110 Benavidez by Keyland Corp.
● Best Mid-Range Housing Development: Bella Vista by Dolmar Land
● Best Sustainable Development: Le Pont Residences by RLC Residences
● Best Green Development: LIMA Estate by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates
● Best LEED Development: Three E-Com Center by SM Offices by SM Prime
● Best Botanical Community Development: Primehomes Capitol Hills by Primehomes Real Estate Development, Inc.
● Best Industrial Development: TARI Estate by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates
● Best Integrated Township Development: Riverpark by Federal Land, Inc.
● Best Office Development: Mega Tower by SM Offices by SM Prime
● Best Wellness Community Development: Vermira by Keyland Corp.
Dot Property Philippines Awards 2024 Design Winners
● Best Innovative Housing Design: Northscapes San Jose del Monte by PH1 World Developers
● Best Condominium Architectural Design: The Residences at Westin Manila by RLC Residences
Special Recognition Award for Corporate Social Responsibility
● Filinvest Land, Inc.
Special Recognition Award for Innovation
● RLC Residences
Dot Property Philippines Awards 2024 Agency Winners
● Agency Excellence Award: Luxe Realty and Development Corporation
● Best Real Estate Management: Ayala Property Management Corp.
A special acknowledgment of this year’s media partners, Manila Bulletin and BusinessWorld, who contributed to the success and reach of the event.
The Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards are set for December in Bangkok. Developers across the region can look forward to another opportunity to showcase their projects and achievements on a regional stage.
For more information on the Dot Property Philippines Awards and how to take part, contact us at event@dotpropertygroup.com.
