Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) strengthens its reputation as one of the Philippines’ leading full range real estate developers, clinching multiple prestigious awards at the Dot Property Philippines Awards 2024. The company was honored with the titles of Best Developer Luzon, Best Developer Mindanao, and a Special Recognition Award for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

These accolades build on the company’s prior achievements as Best Developer North Luzon in both 2021 and 2022. FLI also took home the Best Developer Mindanao title for the third time, having previously won in 2021 and 2022.

A testament to FLI’s strong presence in Luzon is Claremont, one of FLI’s flagship projects in Mabalacat, Pampanga, which offers quality homes and family-centric amenities in a strategic location. Similarly, in Mindanao, Centro Spatial in Davao City is a mid-rise condo community that dedicates 70% of the property to open spaces and modern amenities. Both projects reflect FLI’s commitment to providing residents with comfortable living spaces and accessible lifestyle conveniences.

The Best Developer awards underscore FLI’s unwavering dedication to pioneering developments in key cities across the country. FLI has made its mark by introducing the first condo community developments in areas such as Dagupan, Zamboanga, and General Santos City, elevating the living standards in these regions and providing residents with quality choices for a dynamic urban lifestyle.

FLI also received a Special Recognition Award for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which highlights the company’s Pusong Filinvest program and its growing impact across the nation. Through various initiatives, including Water Filtration System donations and disaster relief efforts, the program has consistently demonstrated FLI’s heart for service, uplifting communities, and responding to the needs of those in crisis.

More than just awards, these accolades are reflective of Filinvest Land’s relentless pursuit of excellence and a deeply rooted commitment to enhance the lives of Filipinos by providing quality homes and sustainable communities.

With each endeavor, Filinvest Land remains steadfast in its mission to build a better, healthier future for generations to come.

