Shang Properties, Inc. (SPI) proudly announces the groundbreaking of Shang Summit, a trailblazing residential project set to redefine the Metro Manila skyline. Located in the quiet enclave of South Triangle, Shang Summit is SPI’s first residential project in Quezon City. It will offer a new standard for luxury living that resonates with the market’s diverse lifestyles and needs. Shang Summit is designed to cater to a wide demographic with a unique blend of elegance and practicality.

Since 1987, Shang Properties has established a reputation for excellence in property development. With a vision of being a leader in its field, SPI has consistently delivered high-rise condominium projects in prime locations, collaborating with renowned architects, designers, and artisans. Shang Summit reflects this legacy of excellence and meticulous attention to detail, ensuring the project is thoughtfully crafted and flawlessly executed.

“At Shang Properties, we are true to the brand promise of creating extraordinary living spaces,” said Wolfgang Krueger, Executive Director of SPI. “Through Shang Summit, SPI reaffirms its commitment to redefining luxury living in the Metro by promising its residents an unmatched living experience and a new way to thrive in a dynamic and sophisticated environment.”

Similar to all the other developments within the portfolio, Shang Summit will be managed by the SPI Property Management team upon turnover, ensuring that the exceptional quality of living — synonymous with SPI’s developments — is meticulously maintained for its residents. “There’s something for everyone. Of course, there’s also the grand promise that when we turn over the unit, we want people to live there stress-free. We have our own property management team that caters to them.” assured Maria Rochelle S. Diaz, Shang Properties Executive Vice-President for Commercial.

A towering statement of elegance

Shang Summit will be an 80-storey haven of tranquility away from the city’s hustle and bustle, yet with convenient access to everything one desires. Its prime location offers residents a rare balance of privacy and convenience within Quezon City. As a self-contained city, it seamlessly integrates diverse elements into a cohesive living experience. The city is a melting pot of commercial districts, prime educational institutions, government offices, and lifestyle offerings, ensuring that residents are never far from the fun and action.

Beyond its ideal location, the development is a creative collaboration between SPI and renowned architects and designers P&T Group, FM Architettura and CASAS + Architects, Inc. With its East and West towers, Shang Summit will grace the Quezon City skyline as it rises in the city.

The East Tower, which will be the first to rise this 2024, will offer 1,020 elegantly appointed residential units with breathtaking panoramic views that stretch across the cityscape. It will feature a variety of exquisitely designed spaces, each meticulously crafted to blend classic and modern styles with the finest materials.

Shang Summit’s studio unit, spanning 37 to 39 square meters (sq.m.), will provide an intimate yet spacious living experience with its large window frames that showcase spectacular city views and ample natural light.

For those seeking additional room, the one-bedroom units (51 to 70 sq.m.) feature expansive living room configurations that seamlessly integrate open kitchens, dining areas, and outdoor balconies. The two-bedroom residences (88 to 125 sq.m.) boast private balconies, luxurious master suites, and ample wardrobe space.

The pinnacle of Shang Summit’s offerings, the three-bedroom units, offers 160 sq.m. of space and provides a serene retreat with breathtaking views from every angle, blending luxury with tranquility in the heart of the city.

Complementing its sophisticated living experience is the array of exquisite amenities that reflect the Shang Properties’ hallmark of opulence. Residents will enjoy world-class indoor and outdoor facilities, including co-working lounges, extensive play areas for children of all ages — from toddlers to teenagers, and a sophisticated lounge area for socializing.

The development will also feature the Shang Summit Gallery, which offers elegant spaces for relaxation and social gatherings, while The Alcove provides quiet, serene environments ideal for work or study. Additionally, a tropical pool with an expansive alfresco deck and a state-of-the-art fitness center by TechnoGym will immerse residents in an elevated concept of relaxed luxury living.

An heirloom for generations

Shang Summit aspires to be more than just a place to live; it envisions itself as an heirloom to be cherished for future generations. With its exceptional design, first-class amenities, and prime location, the development offers a lifestyle that is both luxurious and relaxed.

Residents will experience a beautiful oasis of unparalleled amenities at their doorstep, a signature of Shang Properties flagship residences, designed for the whole family.

“Shang Properties takes pride in creating residences that are not just beautiful but also timeless,” said Krueger. “Shang Summit is a testament to this vision. It is a space that will be a source of pride and joy for future generations.”

