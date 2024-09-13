Mober, a frontrunner in green logistics services in the Philippines, spearheaded the Philippines’ celebration of World Electric Vehicle (EV) Day on Sept. 9 when it hosted “Leading the Way in Green Logistics: A Forum on Moving Together for a Carbon-Free Philippines,” which focused on accelerating the push on the use of commercial EVs in the country.

The forum brought together government, the private sector, and key enabling organizations united with a vision to accelerate commercial EV adoption, a key step toward reducing carbon emissions in logistics, a sector widely recognized as a significant contributor to global carbon dioxide emissions.

“World EV Day is more than just a celebration — it’s a call to unite and collaborate in accelerating the adoption of commercial EVs. The transition to sustainable logistics requires the collective efforts of the government, the private sector, and consumers. At Mober, we believe that green logistics is essential to achieving a carbon-free future, and this forum is a testament to our commitment. We are proud to lead by example and inspire others to join us on the path to a cleaner, greener Philippines,” Mober CEO Dennis Ng said.

This year marks the fifth observance of World EV Day, which started in 2020 and aimed to unite companies and individuals, policy makers, and thought leaders to raise awareness and promote the shift to EVs worldwide.

The event was highlighted by a keynote address from Hon. Jesus Ferdinand “Andy” Ortega, Undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure at the Department of Transportation (DoTr), who emphasized the government’s commitment to accelerating the country’s EV transition.

“We must fast-track the transition to EVs. By promoting the use of EVs and active transport, the Philippines is making strides toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with our commitments under the Paris Agreement and national development goals,” said Usec. Ortega.

In his speech, USec. Ortega reiterated the DoTr’s support for the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), which promotes EV adoption to reduce dependency on fuel and address rising energy costs. He also highlighted key government initiatives, such as Executive Order No. 12, which aims to stimulate the EV market, support the transition to emerging technologies, reduce the transport system’s reliance on fossil fuels, and reduce gas emissions attributed to road transport.

The forum also featured panel discussions that tackled timely and pressing issues on the shift to commercial EVs and businesses’ efforts to achieve their sustainability targets by integrating electrified delivery services in their supply chain operations.

Moderated by Guillermo “Bill” Luz, Chairman of Liveable Cities Philippines, the first panel included USec. Ortega of the DoTr; Zion Yuson, Project Evaluation Officer III at the DoTr; Anton Mauricio, Undersecretary and General Manager of the National Development Company (NDC); Rachel Santiago-Sacro, Country Manager at Clime Capital; and Wai Chew Chia, Chief Commercial Officer at Mober. The segment focused on the challenges and opportunities in transitioning to commercial EVs.

During the panel, Mr. Mauricio emphasized the importance of investing in the overall energy ecosystem, saying, “Our role at NDC is to signal confidence in emerging industries. By strategically investing in energy storage, renewable energy, and EVs, we aim to attract more capital and drive innovation for a sustainable future.”

The panelists agreed that while the shift to commercial EVs presents challenges, such as infrastructure and cost, the opportunities to reduce emissions and improve supply chain efficiency are key factors to consider to make the space more viable for investment.

Meanwhile, the second panel brought together some of the country’s leading brands to delve into their strategies for achieving their sustainability goals through greener logistics practices. Together with Mr. Luz as the moderator, Severino De Robles, Fulfillment Business Developer at IKEA Philippines; Gerald Tulud, General Manager of Kuehne+Nagel; Anderson Martins, Head of Supply Chain and Procurement at Nestlé Philippines; and Mark Valle, Senior Supply Chain Manager at Rustan Coffee Corp. (Starbucks) joined the discussion.

Companies expressed enthusiasm for integrating more EVs into their supply chains, aligning their efforts with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The “Leading the Way in Green Logistics: A Forum on Moving Together for a Carbon-Free Philippines” was in partnership with media outlets Manila Bulletin, BusinessMirror, BusinessWorld, The Manila Times, Manila Standard, and Malaya Business Insight.

Learn more about how Mober is leading the charge toward a cleaner, more sustainable future for the Philippines by visiting https://www.moberdelivery.com/.

