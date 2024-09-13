The PANATA Brand Effectiveness Awards 2024 marked a milestone with its crystal anniversary, a night where the industry’s most impactful campaigns were honored and celebrated. While McDonald’s Philippines made headlines with their “Ride the Arches” initiative, the evening was filled with standout achievements from a variety of brands that have reshaped the marketing landscape.

The “Ride the Arches” campaign transforms McDonald’s stores into cyclist-friendly hubs, inviting riders to embark on a unique journey from one golden arch to another. More than just an innovative marketing campaign, it encouraged an active lifestyle while promoting environmental awareness. A concept like this could only come from a brand who truly understands and is deeply immersed in the passions of their consumers!

This campaign didn’t just win hearts — it swept the awards, taking home a total of five accolades, including Gold in Marketing Communication Channel-Single Medium BTL, Gold in Customer Experience, and Bronze in Disruptive Innovation. Adding to this already impressive haul, their “Night Classroom” campaign also secured a Gold in the Corporate Sustainability and Brand Trust category.

The team behind “Ride the Arches,” composed of the seasoned Meryl Adiel Hernandez, Cathleen Denise Barrameda, Gita Manuel, Jann Caitlin Jao, and Isabel Christina Leyeza, was also awarded the Brand Team of the Year. Moreover, the Corporate Communications Manager Cathleen Denise Barrameda was rightfully honored as the Rookie Brand Builder of the Year. Thanks to their collective efforts in driving these groundbreaking campaigns which undoubtedly broke norms in brand engagement.

Beyond McDonald’s success, the event was also a testament to the power of creativity and strategic execution, showcasing how brands like Nestlé Philippines, Coca-Cola, FWD Life Insurance, and Smart Communications have leveraged their platforms to create meaningful connections with consumers.

Nestlé Philippines’ Nescafe campaign “Kape’t Bisig sa Pagbangon” was one of the shining stars of the evening, securing a Gold in the Effective Use of Marketing Channel-Integrated and in Customer Experience category. This campaign highlighted how a legacy brand can continue to innovate, connecting with a new generation of coffee lovers while staying true to its roots.

Coca-Cola’s “Coke Christmas 2023” also made a splash, with its integrated campaign that blended tradition with modernity, earning it a coveted Gold in the Customer Experience category.

FWD Life Insurance, known for its innovative approach in the financial sector, was another highlight. Their campaign “FWD: The Gamer Insurance” not only won Gold in the Effective Use of Marketing Channel-Integrated category but also set a new standard for how insurance can be marketed to resonate with younger, tech-savvy consumers. This win emphasizes the brand’s commitment to pushing the envelope in a traditionally conservative industry.

Smart Communications took home the Gold in the Effective Use of Marketing Channel-Single Medium — Out-of-Home category, showcasing their expertise in capturing the attention of on-the-go audiences. Their campaign “FIBA World Cup 2023: Smart Ball of Asia” cleverly utilized outdoor advertising to engage consumers in a way that was both impactful and memorable, reinforcing Smart’s position as a leader in innovative communications.

In the Brand Effectiveness through Corporate Sustainability and Brand Trust category, SM Supermalls emerged as one of the 2 Gold winners. SM Supermalls’ ‘Rainwater Project” campaign was praised for its innovative approach to reducing environmental impact while enhancing the shopping experience.

Watson’s Philippines’ “Watson’s Playlist: The Feel Great Concert,” and the Bank of the Philippine Islands’ “May BPI Dito” were among the brands celebrated for their exceptional Customer Experience campaigns. These brands have mastered the art of understanding and enhancing the customer journey, creating seamless and engaging interactions that resonate deeply with consumers. Their gold winning campaigns were a testament to the importance of insight-driven strategies in building lasting brand loyalty.

The PANATA Brand Effectiveness Awards 2024 was not just a celebration of individual brand achievements but a recognition of the collective progress in the industry. With 22 golds, 8 silvers, and 8 bronzes awarded across various categories, the night was a testament to the creativity and strategic thinking that defines today’s marketing landscape.

Here’s the complete list of the PANATA Brand Effectiveness Awards 2024 winners.

As we look forward to the PANATA Brand Effectiveness Awards 2025, set to return in May next year, the industry is reminded of the power of innovation and the importance of staying ahead in the game.

Congratulations to all the winners, and may these achievements continue to inspire the entire marketing community to push boundaries and create lasting, positive impacts.

