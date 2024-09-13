Get ready for a thrilling convergence of industry innovation at the SMX Convention Center Manila! From Sept. 19 to 21, 2024, two major events will come together under one roof: the Hotel & Foodservice Suppliers Show and Beauty + Health & Wellness Manila. This dynamic collaboration offers a unique platform for businesses, professionals, and enthusiasts to discover groundbreaking advancements, build meaningful connections, and capitalize on exciting new opportunities. With over 12,500 sq. m. of exhibition space, this event will feature more than 750 local and international brands. It’s the ideal hub to connect, learn, and grow — setting the stage for future success in both the hospitality and wellness sectors.

Hotel & Foodservice Suppliers Show

Experience the premier sourcing expo for the hospitality and foodservice sectors! With over 250 leading brands showcasing the latest in furniture, equipment, and technology, this year’s event is your gateway to discovering solutions that will elevate hotels, resorts, restaurants, and leisure venues.

Join us to explore high-end hotel furnishings, sophisticated lighting solutions, and the latest kitchen equipment designed to boost efficiency and guest satisfaction. Don’t miss the Philippine Hospitality Outlook 2025 conference on Sept. 20, offering exclusive insights from top industry experts on the future of hospitality and tourism in the Philippines. Plus, connect with potential employers at the Trabaho, Turismo, Asenso Job Fair, featuring top brands and career opportunities in collaboration with the DoT and DoLE.

For details and to register for the conference, visit: https://bit.ly/RegistrationPhilippineHospitalityOutlook2025.

To register for the Trabaho, Turismo, Asenso Job Fair, visit: https://bit.ly/trabahoturismoasenso.

Beauty + Health & Wellness Manila

Simultaneously, immerse yourself in the ultimate self-care experience at Beauty + Health & Wellness Manila 2024, in partnership with the Chamber of Cosmetics Industry of the Philippines, Inc. (CCIP). Featuring over 150 leading brands, this expo is a paradise for beauty and wellness enthusiasts, offering everything from the latest skincare and cosmetics to health supplements and holistic therapies, sustainable beauty products, natural and organic products, body care, personal hygiene, and many more.

Join us for an exciting event featuring live product demonstrations, the latest beauty trends, and interactive sessions with industry experts. Learn how to prepare healthy, plant-based meals during our live cooking demo, and enjoy captivating makeup demonstrations onstage. Engage with panel discussions and hear from leading professionals in the field. With exclusive discounts and opportunities to connect with top industry leaders, this event is a must-attend for anyone passionate about health and beauty.

Both events are organized by Global Link MP, a leading Philippine-based events agency and subsidiary of Singapore’s MP International Pte. Ltd., part of the award-winning Pico Group. This event contributes to the livelihood and community-building programs of the Ayala Foundation, Inc.

Walk-in visitors are charged a PHP 150 entrance fee per day. For visitors interested in attending the expos, you can attend for FREE if you pre-register at hotelandfoodservicesuppliersshow.com/registration-manila or beautyandwellnessmanila.com/registration.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

