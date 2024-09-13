BDO received its sixth consecutive win as the Best Cash Management Service Provider in the Philippines at The Asset Triple A Treasurise Awards 2024 in Hong Kong. This recognition underscores BDO’s unwavering commitment to delivering innovative and reliable cash management solutions tailored to the needs of its diverse clients.

BDO was also honored as the Philippines’ Domestic Cash Management Bank of the Year at the Asian Banking & Finance Awards 2024 in Singapore. This award highlights BDO’s comprehensive suite of cash management services, which have consistently met the evolving demands of businesses across the country.

Furthermore, BDO received the Best Cash Management Bank in the Philippines award for the ninth consecutive year at the Alpha Southeast Asia Best Financial Institution Awards 2024 in Singapore. This distinction signifies BDO’s sustained excellence and its pivotal role in driving financial innovation in the region.

“Engaging in regular dialogues with our clients is key to understanding their requirements. We provide solutions to support their businesses in effectively managing their cash flow, liquidity, and financial resources,” said Carlo Nazareno, Senior Vice-President and head of BDO Unibank’s Cash Management Services.

These multiple international awards reinforce BDO’s position as the premier cash management services provider in the Philippines, a testament to its strategic vision, customer-centric approach, and steadfast dedication to service excellence.

