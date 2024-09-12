Science Park of the Philippines Inc. (SPPI) bagged its inaugural PropertyGuru Philippines Award for its development, Light Industry and Science Park IV (LISP IV), which was named Best Industrial Development in the recently culminated ceremony last Sept. 6 held at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila.
A member of the ICCP Group, a diversified conglomerate engaged in industrial estate development, investment banking, venture capital, township and residential development, and exhibition hall operations, SPPI was established in 1988 and has gained a reputation for its cutting-edge and sustainable industrial developments in Luzon and Visayas. Its parks are home to local and international locators included in Fortune 1000 and Forbes Global 2000 companies. LISP IV in Malvar, Batangas, is one of its newest and growing private ecozones.
Master-planned by international architectural firm Sasaki, designer of the Beijing Olympic Green and Chicago Riverfront, LISP IV is a new-generation industrial park known for its world-class infrastructure, park management services, and environment-friendly operations practices. Designed to withstand the worst recorded flooding in a hundred years, the park also has a LEED Gold-certified administration building.
LISP IV is designed as a true live-work community and houses a 247-hectare industrial area, and a 42-hectare vibrant residential, retail, and institutional destination. Approximately 35% of the park’s original landscape is maintained to preserve an environmental element that increases the quality of the park.
The PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards is the most respected and sought-after real estate industry awards program. The event is part of the regional PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series established in 2005. With a professionally run and supervised judging system, the Asia Property Awards is the gold standard in real estate.
