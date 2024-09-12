Science Park of the Philippines Inc. (SPPI) bagged its inaugural PropertyGuru Philippines Award for its development, Light Industry and Science Park IV (LISP IV), which was named Best Industrial Development in the recently culminated ceremony last Sept. 6 held at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila.

A member of the ICCP Group, a diversified conglomerate engaged in industrial estate development, investment banking, venture capital, township and residential development, and exhibition hall operations, SPPI was established in 1988 and has gained a reputation for its cutting-edge and sustainable industrial developments in Luzon and Visayas. Its parks are home to local and international locators included in Fortune 1000 and Forbes Global 2000 companies. LISP IV in Malvar, Batangas, is one of its newest and growing private ecozones.