Bataan province hosts 2-day premier event on Sept. 24-25

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has announced plans for the Global Blockchain Congress: The Philippines’ Gateway to Blockchain Excellence, to be held in Bataan People’s Center, Balanga City, Bataan on Sept. 24-25. Set to redefine the future of blockchain innovation, the prestigious event is presented by the DICT, in collaboration with the Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP), the Provincial Government of Bataan, and organized by Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW) as part of their PBWx roadshow series.

The conference will convene local and international blockchain experts, industry leaders, government representatives, and other key stakeholders to foster collaboration and showcase the Philippines’ burgeoning potential as an emerging hub for blockchain technology. Over two days, attendees will delve into insightful discussions on the Philippine blockchain industry, its applications, challenges, and strategies for sustainable growth.

Why Bataan?

Bataan, an economic zone in the Philippines, embodies the forefront of digital transformation. Due to recent legislation, Bataan has become a magnet for emerging digital economies, positioning itself as the nation’s hub for digital currency and blockchain technology. The new Act enables local regulators to actively oversee and support the burgeoning industry, making Bataan the perfect location for this ground-breaking event.

DICT Undersecretary for ICT Industry Development Jocelle Batapa-Sigue emphasizes the importance of the event in establishing a platform for industry experts, local leaders, and policy makers to collaborate on informed policy recommendations that will drive the adoption of blockchain technology in the Philippines. The goal is to position the country as a leader in the global blockchain space.

“This initiative goes beyond merely embracing blockchain technology. It is about crafting a policy framework that balances innovation with security, empowering individuals and industries alike, and driving sustainable economic growth for the nation,” she stated.

Reflecting the collaborative spirit and its broader implications, BCP President Donald Lim also commented: “This event is crucial in demonstrating the significant strides the Philippines is making in blockchain technology. It’s an honor to bring together such a diverse group of experts to discuss and develop the future of our industry.”

Governor Joet Garcia of Bataan also shared his insights: “Hosting the Global Blockchain Congress in Bataan highlights our commitment to becoming a leader in digital transformation. Our recent legislative efforts are just the beginning, and we look forward to welcoming innovators and stakeholders from around the world to our province.”

This exclusive event is by invitation only, with limited slots open to the public. Those interested to attend may register through this link: https://lu.ma/jy1jeu0t. You may also email info@pbw.ph for more information.

